Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MATEBELELAND North province is planning to embark on mass vaccination of people in COVID-19 hotspot areas in order to curb the spread of the virus.

This was said by the Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo who told Southern Eye that some of the targeted areas included Binga, Lupane, Hwange and Nkayi.

"We have just received 15 000 doses and we are targeting mass vaccination in hotspot areas. We have already instructed health personnel to take vaccines to Binga, Lupane, Hwange and Nkayi," he said.

"Mass testing is necessary because, as we speak, we have active cases and if we relax, we will see a rise in infections and that is something we do not want."

Moyo said vaccination in Victoria Falls had worked well, but other areas in the province, where a lot of people were not yet vaccinated were now COVID-19 hotspots.

"As government, we are coming up with ways to mitigate the situation through availing vaccines and imposing localised lockdowns. This virus is more dangerous and life-threatening and those eligible should get their jabs. People should take a leaf from Victoria Falls. After getting inoculated, there are now a few cases, or no cases of COVID-19 in the resort town, which means the vaccine works. At least when you get the infection, your system can fight and you can be saved," he said.

Moyo said while government had focused more on Victoria Falls, it had neglected Hwange, where cases of the virus were now soaring.

"We focused more on Victoria Falls and many people got vaccinated and right now, we are not recording cases. However, we regret neglecting areas like Hwange because now, the cases are soaring. Therefore, we have resolved to focus on these hotspot areas in order to curb the spread of the virus," he said.

The minister said the increase in cases could also be attributed to movement of people from Bulawayo to buy farm produce in Matebeleland North province.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Govt decentralises courts

1 hr ago | 249 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

1 hr ago | 894 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 357 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

1 hr ago | 1235 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

1 hr ago | 186 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Double heroes' burial today

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

10 hrs ago | 760 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

12 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

12 hrs ago | 3716 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

12 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

12 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

12 hrs ago | 915 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

13 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

13 hrs ago | 758 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

South Africans thought they were better Africans than black Africa: Thanks Zuma has set the record straight

17 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Top 100 Leaders in Transportation Award adds our very own native Zimbabwean to the great automotive world stage

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

South African minister of Defence refuses to deployed army in KZN

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

21 hrs ago | 3839 Views

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

22 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Setback for MDC-T

22 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

22 hrs ago | 891 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

22 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

22 hrs ago | 1583 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

22 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days