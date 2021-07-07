Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom-based Cold Storage Commission (CSC) investor, Boustead Beef Limited, last week began refurbishing the company's abattoir in preparation for its re-opening, Southern Eye can reveal.

In 2019, government entered into a partnership agreement with Boustead Limited to revive CSC.

The investor promised to inject about US$130 million into CSC over five years to revive operations, refurbishing the industrial assets, ranches, feedlots and residential properties.

CSC employees have, however, accused Boustead Beef company officials of stripping company assets for resale, which cast doubt on the capacity of the investor to recapitalise the meat processor.

During a tour of the company premises last Friday, Boustead Beef consultant Reginald Shoko said the recapitalisation process was starting with the refurbishment of the abattoir.

"The engineers are busy with refurbishment of the Bulawayo plant, which might take around three weeks while waiting for the new condensers which were imported from China and then the plant will be commissioned," he said.

"We are also busy arranging resuscitation of dip tanks across the ranches in order to help farmers in cattle management to contribute to the national herd."

In December, government moved to avert the liquidation of CSC by placing it under a corporate rescue plan.

CSC has been struggling with viability challenges over the past years and faced the risk of liquidation as creditors demanded their dues.

Mounting debts, maladministration and corruption, among other factors, has dragged the company into insolvency.

Experts attributed CSC's insolvency to several factors such as corporate governance failures, imprudent financial management, adverse changes in external factors and internal constraints such as inadequate funding or old equipment, loss of key suppliers, and loss of customers or personnel.

CSC creditors include urban councils (Harare, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi), the National Social Security Authority and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company. They are demanding settlement of their arrears.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Govt decentralises courts

1 hr ago | 249 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

1 hr ago | 894 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 357 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

1 hr ago | 1239 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Double heroes' burial today

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

10 hrs ago | 760 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

12 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

12 hrs ago | 3716 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

12 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

12 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

12 hrs ago | 915 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

13 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

13 hrs ago | 758 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

South Africans thought they were better Africans than black Africa: Thanks Zuma has set the record straight

17 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Top 100 Leaders in Transportation Award adds our very own native Zimbabwean to the great automotive world stage

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

South African minister of Defence refuses to deployed army in KZN

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

21 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

22 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Setback for MDC-T

22 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

22 hrs ago | 891 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

22 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

22 hrs ago | 1584 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

22 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days