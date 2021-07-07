Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WATCHDOG Election Resource Centre (ERC) has predicted that the 2023 elections will be disputed due to lack of electoral reforms, ensuring that the country would remain polarised for the foreseeable future.

ERC chairperson Trust Maanda told NewsDay that lack of reforms meant that the election would likely produce a disputed outcome just like what transpired in 2018.

Zimbabwe is due for elections in 2023, and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has maintained that President Emmerson Mnangagwa stole the 2018 election from him.

While the Constitutional Court dismissed his challenge, former Information minister Jonathan Moyo has claimed in a recent book, Excelgate: How Zimbabwe's 2018 Presidential Election, that empirical evidence suggested that Chamisa actually won 66% of the vote, compared to Mnangagwa's 33%.

"The post-2018 election environment has been dominated by the non-implementation of key reforms, most of which have been repeatedly raised by election observer groups in previous elections," Maanda said.

"Three years since the 2018 harmonised elections and two years to the next, a promise of expedited reforms continues to be ignored and is now seemingly beyond reach.

"It should be noted that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has taken a piecemeal approach in recommending proposals to the alignment of electoral laws, policies and practices with the Constitution and international best practices."

Maanda said there was also a failure to significantly revise key electoral laws, and to address the partisan conduct of State security agents, traditional leaders and unfair coverage of political parties by the State media.

"The 2023 harmonised elections will be marred by the same weak policies that haunted the 2018 elections," he said.

"Electoral reforms, if not addressed, will likely result in the same disputes arising as witnessed in the 2018 harmonised elections."

The ruling Zanu-PF party recently bragged that it was tied to the military to ensure its political hegemony in the country, leaving no doubt that it expects to use the army to maintain its stranglehold on power.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission commissioner responsible for media liaison Qhubani Moyo yesterday said the commission was ready to run by-elections, but was waiting for a go ahead from Mnangagwa.

"There are no developments in that area (holding of by-elections) as we wait for the lifting of the embargo that has been enforced due to the public health emergency of COVID-19," he said.

"The proclamation of elections is done by the President and not by us, so the dates are set by the President.

"As a commission, we are waiting to get the directive in terms of the dates, but on our part we have kept open for electoral activities that do not require physical interaction of many people."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Govt decentralises courts

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

1 hr ago | 900 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 358 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

1 hr ago | 1249 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

1 hr ago | 187 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Double heroes' burial today

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

10 hrs ago | 761 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

10 hrs ago | 727 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

12 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

12 hrs ago | 3719 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

12 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

12 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

12 hrs ago | 915 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

13 hrs ago | 758 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

South Africans thought they were better Africans than black Africa: Thanks Zuma has set the record straight

17 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Top 100 Leaders in Transportation Award adds our very own native Zimbabwean to the great automotive world stage

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

South African minister of Defence refuses to deployed army in KZN

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

21 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

22 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Setback for MDC-T

22 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

22 hrs ago | 891 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

22 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

22 hrs ago | 1584 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

22 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days