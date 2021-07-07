Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SANDF soldiers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to assist law enforcement agencies amid violent protests."The South African National Defence Force has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received... to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days," it said in a statement.Earlier on Monday, the Democratic Alliance called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise the deployment of the SANDF in targeted areas.They're also calling for an urgent meeting with all party leaders to discuss the crisis.