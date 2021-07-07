Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE ramped up daily Covid-19 vaccinations to a record as the government pins its hope on a faster rollout to help the economy recover from its second contraction into two years.

On Thursday 29,750 people were vaccinated, the highest number since the public rollout plan began earlier this year. To date, 895,980 people have received their first dose and 595,417 a second, according to Ministry of Health data.

The southern African country will now go "full throttle" on its vaccination drive after receiving its biggest consignment of shots on Thursday of 2 million Sinovac vaccines, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told reporters.

The country is targeting 100,000 daily vaccinations to achieve herd immunity by year-end, he said.

"When people are vaccinated it is easier for the government to open up all aspects of the economy, so it is also about economic recovery," Ncube said.

The nation that is battling a surge in infections and one of the world's fastest pace of deaths from Covid-19 infections, last month announced new curbs to contain the spread.

The country is forecasting economic growth of 7.4% this year after estimating a 4.2% contraction in 2020 and a 6% decline in 2019.

To date, Zimbabwe, which has a population of about 15 million, has received 4.2 million vaccines while another 1.5 million doses are expected this week, according to Ncube.

Convincing people to take the vaccines will be crucial to the country's rollout plan, said Norman Matara, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Association for Doctors for Human Rights.
Vaccine Hesitancy

The rollout that began Feb. 18 initially got off to a slow start. This was largely due to a shortage of vaccines as well as a lack of communication coupled with anti-vaccine propaganda and the haphazard way vaccines were being distributed, Matara said by phone Friday.

Many of these issues have now been resolved. "The structures, the human resources are there and the vaccines are now there, but what is now needed is the buy-in to convince people to get vaccinated," he said.

Source - Bloomberg

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

15 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

52 mins ago | 190 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

4 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Govt decentralises courts

9 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

9 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

9 hrs ago | 4753 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

9 hrs ago | 547 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

9 hrs ago | 5324 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

9 hrs ago | 867 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

9 hrs ago | 1118 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

9 hrs ago | 858 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

9 hrs ago | 747 Views

Double heroes' burial today

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

18 hrs ago | 1088 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

18 hrs ago | 942 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

19 hrs ago | 698 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

20 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

20 hrs ago | 4798 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

20 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

20 hrs ago | 3405 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

20 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

20 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

20 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

20 hrs ago | 590 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

21 hrs ago | 1088 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

22 hrs ago | 377 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

22 hrs ago | 399 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

22 hrs ago | 820 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days