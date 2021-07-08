ZITF appoints Dr Nicholas Ndebele as CEO

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has appointed Dr Nicholas Ndebele as the substantive chief executive officer and Ms Stella Nkomo as his deputy.The appointments are with immediate effect.In a statement, the trade fair company said: "The ZITF Company board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nicholas Ndebele as the substantive chief executive officer with immediate effect."Dr Ndebele will be supported in his new role by Ms Stella Nkomo who has been appointed deputy chief executive officer, also with immediate effect."Dr Ndebele joined the organisation in 2017 as the sales executive tasked with increasing gains in profit performance, revenue growth and market share across all the firm's strategic business units.He was appointed acting general manager in the following year after the resignation of the previous general manager (Mrs Noma Ndlovu).Dr Ndebele holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree majoring in Business Leadership from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) of the University of Pretoria.He is also a holder of an Executive Development Programme (GIBS), a Master of Science in Marketing from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Masters of Business Administration from Midlands State University, Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations from NUST and a Bachelor of Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).The ZITF Company said Ms Nkomo has been with the organisation for over 14 years driving the marketing, communications and business development functions of the entity and will continue to manage that portfolio as well in addition to her new duties.Ms Nkomo is a holder of a Business Leadership Certificate, Zimbabwe Chartered Marketer, Master of Science in Marketing, Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Media Studies from NUST, Marketing Practitioner, (Marketers Association Zimbabwe) and is currently studying a Master of Science in International Relations Student with UZ.