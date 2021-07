News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga has been readmitted into the party following 2017 expulsion.Others readmitted include Tapiwa Matangaidze, Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane and Chiratidzo Mabuwa. They are barred from holding positions in the party for 3 years.More to follow....