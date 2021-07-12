Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday hinted that Zanu-PF might have to review the holding of the party's Annual People's Conference owing to a spike in Covid-19 infections and fatalities.

Yesterday, the number of new infections reached 3 110, a record, while deaths rose to 58, the second highest in the third wave since the 59 seen on Sunday.

In his address at the Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday, the President reiterated his call for the nation to religiously adhere to public health regulations of wearing face masks, sanitising, maintaining social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel and acting responsibly.

"As per the previous decision of the Politburo and Central Committee, the National People's Conference is scheduled to be held in October this year. However, due to the spike in COVID-19 infections and mortalities, the party may have to review the matter and pursue other options such as hosting the conference virtually".

"As we convene our meeting today, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the very fabric of our society. Yesterday, I extended the national lockdown by another two weeks. I am aware of the impact of the lockdowns on the economy and livelihoods of our people However, the measure is necessary and intended to protect and save lives".

However, it is not all doom as the Government continues to secure necessary vaccines to inoculate the populace against the deadly pandemic which has claimed more than four million people globally.

The turnout for vaccination, the President said, is pleasing and Government will in the next two weeks roll out the vaccination programme to all corners of the country.

"The two million vaccine doses that arrived last week are enough to vaccinate one million people, with each receiving two doses. More vaccines have been procured and will continue to be delivered. All party structures across all wings are directed to take a leading role in mobilising our people for vaccinations.

"The private sector and development partners are commended for their complementary role in the fight against the pandemic my Government was pleased to receive a donation of 50 000 Sputnik V vaccine doses from the Russian Company, Alrosa Private Limited. We also continue to call upon our people to pray without ceasing for God's intervention and the comfort of the Holy Spirit in these very difficult times of COVID-19. Indeed, the Almighty God remains the greatest physician for this pandemic."

Meanwhile, the President said party activities that are being undertaken must be done in accordance to the Zanu-PF rules and regulations.

"As per our previous decision, the Youth and Women's Leagues are set to hold elections by September 2021. The rules and regulations of the party must be observed to the letter, especially with regards the age limit for the Youth League membership.

"Other pertinent party activities being conducted, including the party cell verification and restructuring exercise as well as the registration of the veterans of the liberation struggle must also be diligently undertaken. The reports on the progress made so far must be tabled to the Politburo," he said.

