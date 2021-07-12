Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Last month, President Mnangagwa announced the country's Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown to curb the Delta variant, which was first detected in India and has found its way to Zimbabwe and other parts of the world.   

As of July 13, 2021, the official Covid-19 statistics recorded in Zimbabwe stood at 73 271 cases, 48 102 recoveries and 2 274 deaths. Active cases stood at 22 895.  

The current Level 4 lockdown has imposed a night-time curfew between 6.30pm and 6 am and reduced working hours from 8 am to 3.30p.m, with workplaces allowed to operate on 40 percent of capacity.   

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been entrusted with implementing lockdown regulations.   While this has been going on smoothly in most parts of the country, the same cannot be said of two police roadblock check points — one at  Hunyani Bridge just after St Marys Police Station along Seke Road from Chitungwiza to Harare and the other at Mabvuku turn off along the Harare-Mutare Highway.   

Over the past week, motorists coming from Chitungwiza and Mabvuku have bemoaned having torrid times at these roadblocks and this week is no exception.  

For example on Tuesday, in particular, motorists coming into Harare and some going to Chitungwiza were stranded at Hunyani Bridge, all locked in a long winding traffic jam.   

"My brother, we have been in this queue for more than two hours," complained one motorist.  

"This roadblock is now notorious for delaying drivers to work and other emergencies. Imagine some of us are going to work and we have to wait in the queue until around 9 am to clear. This is not fair."    

While, the police should be commended for enforcing the lockdown, their modus operandi, as in the case at these two notorious roadblocks, need to be revised if complaints by citizens are anything to consider. It is accepted that lockdowns affect the normal way of doing business, but this should not derail people from using the little hours they have to conduct business, attend to their medical needs, etc.   

It is not the presence of the police roadblocks that has enraged motorists, but it is the manner in which police are conducting their business, which is creating chaos.  

Rather than control the movement of people, the police are rather just stopping people, despite the fact that some are essential service providers in the Government and the private sector whose presence is essential for the economy to remain functional.   

"I am a bank teller and we are supposed to start serving customers at 8 am, but right now it is 9 am and I am still trapped in this jam," said a middle aged man who identified himself as Joseph.    

The roadblock at Hunyani Bridge not only delays people to get to their places of work, but also poses a risk to the bridge infrastructure. The roadblock is manned a few metres from the bridge — vehicles make a long queue starting right on top of the bridge.   

Despite the fact that this is a way to ensure that all vehicles in and out of Chitungwiza pass through the road block, this causes congestion over the bridge, which should not be subjected to stress from the weight of cars.   Some motorists have also blamed the police for deliberately creating chaos at these two check points by causing unnecessary delays while demanding exemption letters during normal working hours.   

As a regulation, under Level 4, exemption letters are not a requirement during normal working hours from 8 am to 3.30pm, but beyond that from 6 pm to 6 am when curfew starts, travellers are required to show proof of their essential service providers.  

This has led police officers to demand exemption letters from motorists and passengers, most of whom are without exemption letters in the morning, thereby creating a more than 5-kilometre long traffic jam. This week, some motorists who were delayed at the Seke road check point took to social media platforms, including Twitter, to register their disappointment with the delays at the hands of the police.   

"I think these areas are going to be Covid-19 hotpots soon because of the ridiculous number of motorists grouped at these road checkpoints," said one netizen.  

"People end up moving about and talking to each other as they try to kill time and this is a potential Covid-19 super spreader point."  

Motorists have also urged the police to conduct swift Covid-19 inspection and allow people to get to their places of work and back home in time during normal working hours and only demand exemption letters during the curfew designated times.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

14 mins ago | 169 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 210 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

31 mins ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

32 mins ago | 142 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

36 mins ago | 201 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

41 mins ago | 101 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

42 mins ago | 45 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

48 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs call govt to order

50 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

52 mins ago | 62 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

53 mins ago | 66 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

55 mins ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

57 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

59 mins ago | 37 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 143 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2749 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2187 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days