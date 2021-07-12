Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
MACHINATIONS by the country's detractors to derail the country's development either clothed as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or blunt opposition forces that do not wish the country any good must be exposed and consigned to history in 2023, President Mnangagwa said.

This comes as international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have heaped praise on the country's economic recovery trajectory much to the consternation of some in the opposition who are now working with the Western-funded NGOs to push the anti-Zimbabwe agenda.

In his address to the Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the governing party will not hesitate to deregister meddling NGOs which are increasing their anti-Zimbabwe agenda as 2023 elections draw closer.

"Let us remain alive to the machinations by hostile forces and their allies to derail our programmes and projects. We know their form, agenda, strategies and nature. Detractors, sell-outs and their appendages must forever be silenced at the 2023 Harmonised General Elections," the President said.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls in less than two years time, with pollsters projecting a Zanu-PF landslide victory owing to the economic recovery and policies that resonate with the people.

"As the election season unfolds, we are observing a notable number of NGOs diverting from their operational mandates to delve into political matters, that amounts to interference in the internal affairs of our sovereign country.  

"My Government will not brook any such disregard for our laws and will proceed to de-register all organisations found in the wrong. Party structures must be vigilant and expose such elements.

"Party structures, particularly the District Coordinating Committees office bearers in the Business Liaisons, Youth and Women League secretariats from the cell, branch, right up to provincial level in urban areas and growth points are called upon to implement robust mobilisation programmes to bring every urbanite to Zanu-PF, the home of the people's revolution," the President added.

Under the Second Republic, and despite setbacks caused by Covid-19, the country's economy is this year alone expected to grow by 7 percent with a multiplier effect on job creation and food security. Underpinned by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the country's inevitable march to becoming an upper middle-class economy by 2030 remains well on course buoyed by increased capacity utilisation, a bumper harvest and prudent fiscal and monetary policies that have seen inflation dropping while prices in shops have stabilised.

"It is noteworthy that the modernisation of both the party and Government has resulted in unprecedented economic successes. These are riding on the rebound of our agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors. The tourism sector has equally seen increased investments while many airlines are indicating an interest to fly into Zimbabwe.  

"The overall rebound of our economy has been acknowledged and received good reviews from the IMF and World Bank. A glowing light can never be hidden under a table; it shall eventually shine forth.

"Unfortunately, there are those lone voices and perennially pessimistic individuals who always wish gloom and doom on our economy and country. These personalities must be ignored with the hope that one day, they too will see the light, acknowledge the truth and speak well of their mother country," he said.

Party structures, the President said must therefore take the success stories to all levels so that the population is aware of the achievements of the Second Republic. "The evident progress and successes in the implementation of development projects and programmes under the National Development Strategy 1 must inspire us to do more for the people of our great country.

"Sustainable socio-economic and political development programmes within our party, involving farmers, students, professionals, the academia, women and the youth, must be rolled out more enthusiastically.  

"The centre of every programme must be the people and the betterment of their quality of life.

"Over and above this, our party must continue to reinvent itself, sustain its revolutionary legacy and grow from strength to strength. The revolutionary and Pan African ethos of emancipating and liberating the masses must always be kept alive.

"On the broader development agenda, the party must actively participate in the devolution programmes right from the ward level up to the provinces. It is these programmes that have far reaching impacts on the quality of the lives of our people.

"Hence, as we continue to prepare for the 2023 elections the party must equally use all available media platforms and its structures to continuously publicise party successes and ongoing projects at the grassroots levels," he said.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

14 mins ago | 169 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 210 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

31 mins ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

32 mins ago | 141 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

36 mins ago | 201 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

40 mins ago | 51 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

41 mins ago | 101 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

42 mins ago | 45 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

48 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs call govt to order

49 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

53 mins ago | 66 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

55 mins ago | 109 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

56 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

57 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

59 mins ago | 37 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 143 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2187 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days