Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Disgraced Warriors return home

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The disgraced Warriors' squad returns home on Thursday from a disastrous Cosafa Cup in South Africa. The Warriors again failed to win a single match, losing twice to Namibia and a youthful and inexperienced Senegal, and drawing twice with Mozambique and Malawi to bow out of a tournament they have previously dominated and currently hold the titles record with six.

"We are coming home today," said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela. However, what stunned the Warriors' fans were the post-match interviews by the underfire gaffer Zdravko Logarušić, who said he was trying out combinations, giving clubless players game time and also blamed fatigue on the part of players.

He then declared that the Warriors were not in South Africa to win the Cosafa Cup.

"For me, looking forward, I was using this tournament to make an assessment of the CHAN team. I was using this tournament to see if any player is ready to come to the national team (for the Caf finals and World Cup qualifiers) and I saw two or three players, who can be part of the national team. "The rest of them will be in the CHAN team and we have to focus to bring more players from the other clubs, and that's a good learning process.

"I think with results, we were a bit unlucky, but anyway, fatigue affected us," Loga told the media.

The 0-2 loss to Namibia ignited the worst rage, with fans calling for Loga's head. Our Harare Bureau raged: "In the one-and-half years, in which he has masqueraded as a national team coach, Loga has dragged the team backwards, with his questionable tactics, poor selection and petty personal fights with players. And, his one win, in 11 matches, represents the WORST return by a foreign coach in charge of the Warriors in the team's history."

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

14 mins ago | 169 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 210 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

31 mins ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

32 mins ago | 141 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

36 mins ago | 201 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

40 mins ago | 51 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

41 mins ago | 101 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

42 mins ago | 45 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

48 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs call govt to order

49 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

55 mins ago | 109 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

56 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

57 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

59 mins ago | 37 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 143 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2187 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days