Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a crackdown on pirate kombis and taxis commonly known as mshikashikas as the law enforcement agents continue to intensify the fight against violators of lockdown measures.

A number of pirate kombis and taxis have since been impounded and the crews and owners of the vehicles face prosecution.

Pedestrians violating lockdown regulations such as those not wearing masks, are also being targeted. The operation also involves members of the ZRP Mounted Unit who are patrolling on horse backs. Yesterday morning, scores of commuters had to walk to the city centre after they were dropped off just before roadblocks.

Statistics of the number of vehicles impounded yesterday were, however, not readily available. Police are out in full force on a crackdown on pirate kombis and other vehicles to enforce Covid-19 regulations and Level Four enhanced measures.

Most of the kombis and pirate taxis were impounded at several roadblocks mounted on the major roads leading to the city centre.

The latest operation comes in the wake of an increasing number of people violating lockdown measures, particularly transport operators who continue operating illegally and overloading passengers. Recently, rowdy pirate kombi drivers ganged up with some rogue elements and attacked traffic police officers before smashing the rear windscreen of their patrol vehicle.

They also stole a car battery which was in the boot. There has been a worrying trend in many towns and cities of violation of regulations, with vendors back on the streets and some bars and nightclubs illegally operating. Chronicle news crew yesterday moved around the city and observed scores of commuters walking to the city centre after they were dropped off by kombi and pirate taxi drivers as they avoided police.

Pirate taxis and kombis plying the Luveve route were dumping people in Makokoba while those using Khami Road were being dropped at the VID turn off.

Kombis and pirate taxis plying the Plumtree Road route were dropping off passengers at corner 15th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street. For the better part of the day, police and pirate taxis were involved in a cat and mouse game, leaving commuters stranded as Zupco buses were failing to cope with demand. A police source said they had to fight off pirate taxis operators who were baying for their blood at a roadblock mounted before Mckeurtan Primary School.

Bulawayo police Inspector Abednico Ncube said they have intensified their routine operations in line with the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Government decreed that all public transporters in urban centres should be registered under Zupco in order to bring sanity to the transport sector.

Since the beginning of lockdown, only Zupco registered buses and kombis are allowed to transport commuters in terms of Covid-19 prevention regulations. Insp Ncube said transporters that were operating illegally were putting the lives of commuters at risk of contracting the pandemic by not adhering to Covid-19 health protocols hence must be removed from the roads.

"As police, our mandate is to enforce the laws and regulations, which is why we want to ensure that there is sanity on our roads. Kombis that are not registered with Zupco should not operate," he said.

He said the commuting public should not board kombis operating illegally. Government directed that all public transport operators that want to provide urban transport should be registered with Zupco.

Commuters who spoke to Chronicle yesterday said they reported late for work. Mr Takesure Moyo of Cowdray Park urged Government to provide more buses.

"Zupco buses are failing to cope with pressure especially during peak hours. We are appealing to Government to bring more Zupco buses so that people don't end up resorting to mshikashikas," he said.

Another commuter, Mr Bruce Tshuma weighed in: "People resort to boarding mshikashikas because Zupco buses are failing to meet demand. If we get more buses, I don't think these pirate taxis would continue operating."

Ms Lisa Mdlongwa, a Sizinda resident said she had to walk all the way to North End suburb after she was dropped off at 15th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street in the city centre.

"I stay in Sizinda and work as a maid in North End. Every morning I have a problem of transport to get to work. Today, I was dropped off at 15th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street and had to walk all the way to my workplace."

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

14 mins ago | 168 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 210 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

31 mins ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

32 mins ago | 141 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

36 mins ago | 201 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

40 mins ago | 51 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

41 mins ago | 101 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

42 mins ago | 45 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

48 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs call govt to order

49 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

53 mins ago | 66 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

55 mins ago | 109 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

56 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

57 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

59 mins ago | 37 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 143 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2187 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days