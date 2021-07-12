Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Achievers Awards (ZAA) founder and chairman Conrad Mwanza has said he will be stepping down this year after serving as chief executive officer for a decade.

Mwanza disclosed his plans last week during a virtual event dubbed The Big Reveal that was meant to announce nominees for the ZAA United Kingdom 10th anniversary awards set for September 11.

In a follow-up interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mwanza said it was not easy to be chief executive officer for a decade as one had to navigate various dynamics, especially for an apolitical organisation.

"It has been a good experience, it really opened my eyes in terms of how as a country we could do very well if we were to put our political views on one side and not be fragmented. The experience has been that of being proud of my country, what my fellow countrymen are achieving in the United States of America, Canada and Australia," he said.

"You also have to navigate your way around relationships and our sometimes polarised community. It has been a very fulfilling task that also had its stormy times, but I would not swap it for anything else."

Mwanza said he would pass the stick to a young person with fresh ideas.

"My hope is that the ZAA legacy will continue celebrating our people and their achievements. I have been on the hunt on who will become the chief executive officer and the announcement will be done in due course," he said.

"I want to encourage women leadership and hope the next person to take over will be a lady, a much younger person."

Meanwhile, Mwanza said voting for the ZAA UK 2021 awards' nominees across the four categories namely business and professional, community and sports, lifestyle and entertainment would start on July 19 and close on August 15.

"This year we will be commemorating our 10th anniversary and reflecting on a decade that has been fruitful in changing the misconceptions about the abilities of our communities over the years. We started this vision with a view to highlight the stories of positive achievement and impact by Zimbabweans," he said.

The nominee list includes musicians, business leaders, young sports personalities, community champions and innovators, among others. The list of nominees can be accessed online.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

14 mins ago | 165 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 207 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

31 mins ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

32 mins ago | 141 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

36 mins ago | 201 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

40 mins ago | 51 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

41 mins ago | 100 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

42 mins ago | 45 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

45 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

48 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs call govt to order

49 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

53 mins ago | 65 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

55 mins ago | 109 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

56 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

56 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

59 mins ago | 37 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 143 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2187 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days