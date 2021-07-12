Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
EKUSILENI Medical Centre, the brainchild of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, was set to undergo final inspection yesterday by medical and health regulatory bodies to ascertain its preparedness for reopening.

The hospital, which has become a white elephant, was initially set to be officially opened in May for admission of COVID-19 patients together with the council-run Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital.

Since 2020, it has undergone different rehabilitation works. Thorngrove Hospital, however, opened its doors to the public in January as a 28-bedding facility.

The opening of Ekusileni would have seen Bulawayo having four COVID-19 treatment facilities, the others being the Catholic-run Mater Dei, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Old Bartley Memorial Block (BMB) and Thorngrove.

BMB was opened in December last year, but Ekusileni remains closed at a time when COVID-19 hospital admissions have spiralled in Bulawayo.

The institution's acting chief executive officer, Absolom Dube yesterday told Southern Eye that an inspection team from the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe and Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe was expected to pay Ekusileni an inspection visit yesterday.

"A lot has been done and we are expecting a team of inspectors today (yesterday). If we are given a go-ahead, we will reopen Ekusileni with a 15-bed facility," Dube said.

"Logistical issues of operations are being sorted, I mean the daily operation needs like drugs, personal protective equipment, food for patients, or generally an operational budget and we are good to go. There are certain standards we have to meet, hence the inspection."

Ekusileni's reopening has suffered countless false starts since its closure in 2004 after it emerged that it had outdated machinery and equipment.

Even the outbreak of COVID-19 and various fundraising initiatives by the State and non-State actors have been of little help in speeding up the opening of the facility, which is owned by the National Social Security Authority.

Due to funding constraints, the bedding capacity at Ekusileni has been reduced to 15 from the initial 50.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

14 mins ago | 165 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 207 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

31 mins ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

32 mins ago | 141 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

36 mins ago | 201 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

40 mins ago | 51 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

41 mins ago | 100 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

45 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

48 mins ago | 54 Views

NGOs call govt to order

49 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

53 mins ago | 65 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

55 mins ago | 109 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

56 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

56 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

59 mins ago | 37 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 143 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2187 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days