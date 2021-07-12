Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
LEADER of a smuggling syndicate, Anyway Chinyanga, yesterday appeared at Rusape Magistrates' Court facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and smuggling of second-hand clothes, shoes and cellphones, among other goods.

He appeared together with his accomplice Stanley Dzemwa on the smuggling case before magistrate Annie Ndiraya, who granted them $50 000 bail each. They will return to court on July 26 for trial.

On the charge of possession of a firearm, Chinyanga appeared before magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro, who fined him $10 000 for the offence.

Anyway Chinyanga lives in Chitungwiza and is self-employed.

The State alleges that on July 10, 2021, police were tipped by Mutare businessman Edward Muhamba that there were vehicles transporting smuggled goods in Zunidza near Nyazura.

Acting on the tip-off, the law enforcement agents proceeded to Zunidza area and found the accused person seated in a Toyota Quantum, which was parked along the road and had a shattered windscreen and deflated tyres.

The accused was searched and found in possession of a .9mm Lama pistol. The firearm was confiscated by the police.

The pistol was not registered.

On the second charge of smuggling, Chinyanga led police to where his two trucks were parked, and one had a Mozambican registration number.

Dzemwa was in one of the parked trucks, where he was arrested.

The two trucks were searched and 144 bales of second-hand clothes were found, as well as 219 bales of secondhand shoes, cooking oil, and 13 boxes with unknown contents.

The accused persons had no proof of payment. The goods and trucks were taken to Nyazura Police Station, and the smuggled goods were seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

21 mins ago | 263 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 263 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

39 mins ago | 181 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

40 mins ago | 170 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

44 mins ago | 232 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

45 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

46 mins ago | 136 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

48 mins ago | 60 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

49 mins ago | 115 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

49 mins ago | 52 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

51 mins ago | 68 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

56 mins ago | 57 Views

NGOs call govt to order

57 mins ago | 95 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

59 mins ago | 63 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

60 mins ago | 132 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

1 hr ago | 121 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chombo wants passport released

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

1 hr ago | 39 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 153 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2194 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 174 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 438 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days