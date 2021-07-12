Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Lockdowns without social grants won't work'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE extension of level 4 lockdown by President Emmerson Mnangagwa without providing fundamentals such as social safety nets would continue forcing citizens to breach the prescribed safety regulations to fend for their families, labour groups have warned.

Mnangagwa on Tuesday extended lockdown measures by two weeks citing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Under the new restrictions, businesses are allowed to run from 8am to 3pm.

But, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary-general Japhet Moyo said while lockdowns were meant to preserve lives, failure by government to come up with social grants for vulnerable communities would result in defiance of the regulations.

"There is no doubt that the virus is real and families have lost loved ones," Moyo said.

"Unfortunately, measures are not adequate because hunger and loss of income will push citizens not to comply with the measures as they try to eke out a living."

He added: "The level 4 lockdown can be kept in place for the coming two or more months but it might not produce the desired results if other issues are not addressed as well.

"The support for business to continue providing jobs, the social services for the vulnerable communities, adequate transportation for those in the essential services and other measures are needed to support the lockdown.

"The economy continues to take a knock while people have lost jobs and other sources of income. The country has lost doctors, professors, teachers, nurses, journalists the list is endless."

Zimbabwe's economy remains fragile as business hours are restricted during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"Several companies were forced to close down since March last year when the country first introduced lockdowns. Government last year promised to provide social grants to over three million vulnerable people, but the programme was marred by controversy, with only 300 000 Zanu-PF-linked people said to have benefited.

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) executive director Samuel Wadzai said the extension of the lockdown was necessary, but lack of social grants to the vulnerable could work against its intended success. "The outlook of the economy is inevitably bleak, particularly considering the fact that there is no provision of social security for the sector in our country," Wadzai said.

"However, there can be no economy to talk of without taking into account the lives of informal traders who, in Zimbabwe, now make up the bulk of employers."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa sweats over SA protests

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF a militarised graveyard, says Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

NGOs unfazed by Mnangagwa's threats

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Team Number 2' faction emerges in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

People with HIV at high risk of severe Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Egodini project finally kicks off

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

US$3,5m vehicle scandal rocks govt

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF worker kidnaps man, extorts US$120,000

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Soldier in US$60 000 armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ignore critics, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zec in 'Catch Them Young' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zambians posing as Zimbabweans to get vaccinated, claims Minister

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kwekwe hospitals run out of staff

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Police hold on to Mthwakazi Republic Party truck

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Who owns South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

16 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

16 hrs ago | 1279 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

17 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

18 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

18 hrs ago | 3170 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

20 hrs ago | 781 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

21 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Two die in horrific crash

21 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Hexco results out

22 hrs ago | 847 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

22 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

23 hrs ago | 3403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days