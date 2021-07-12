No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

News / Local

by Staff reporter

State Security Agency members were not involved in the violence that caused havoc in KZN and Gauteng. That is according to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, as looting and destruction of property continued overnight in parts of KZN. #DStv403 #eNCA #TheMiddayView pic.twitter.com/CcteKIcRqH — eNCA (@eNCA) July 16, 2021

State Security Agency members were not involved in the violence that wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, according to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.Looting and destruction of property continued overnight in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.Members of the state security cluster accompanied President Ramaphosa on his visit to the province to assess the damage.Ramaphosa says the days are numbered for those who instigated, planned and coordinated havoc in the two provinces.