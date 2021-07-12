Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has ordered the vaccination of undocumented residents amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths.National identity documents were a mandatory requirement for one to get their jabs, and some citizens were failing to access the service.The Home Affairs ministry said it was failing to clear the backlog in issuance of identity documents due to lack of consumables, so undocumented residents could now be considered for vaccination on condition that they produce proof of residence from local authorities.This comes at a time when government has strengthened calls for the public to get vaccinated to save lives from the respiratory virus.In a circular dated July 14, 2021 directed to provincial medical directors and health institutions chief executive officers, Health ministry secretary Jasper Chimedza ordered health personnel to attend to people in queues for vaccination on the same day.This follows reports that some health institutions were administering the COVID-19 vaccines to a limited number of people, turning away some."The ministry has noted some challenges which the public face while trying to access the COVID-19 vaccines and wishes to advise as follows: All people in a queue for vaccination before 1700 hours shall be vaccinated," Chimedza said."All those who present themselves for vaccination without national identification cards or passports shall be vaccinated upon producing a letter from the headman, local councillors or Members of Parliament confirming them as ordinarily residents in the area."Government is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people in order to achieve 60% herd immunity by year end.