Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has ordered the vaccination of undocumented residents amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths.

National identity documents were a mandatory requirement for one to get their jabs, and some citizens were failing to access the service.

The Home Affairs ministry said it was failing to clear the backlog in issuance of identity documents due to lack of consumables, so undocumented residents could now be considered for vaccination on condition that they produce proof of residence from local authorities.

This comes at a time when government has strengthened calls for the public to get vaccinated to save lives from the respiratory virus.

In a circular dated July 14, 2021 directed to provincial medical directors and health institutions chief executive officers, Health ministry secretary Jasper Chimedza ordered health personnel to attend to people in queues for vaccination on the same day.

This follows reports that some health institutions were administering the COVID-19 vaccines to a limited number of people, turning away some.

"The ministry has noted some challenges which the public face while trying to access the COVID-19 vaccines and wishes to advise as follows: All people in a queue for vaccination before 1700 hours shall be vaccinated," Chimedza said.

"All those who present themselves for vaccination without national identification cards or passports shall be vaccinated upon producing a letter from the headman, local councillors or Members of Parliament confirming them as ordinarily residents in the area."

Government is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people in order to achieve 60% herd immunity by year end.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance factionalism report kept under wraps

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Malaba case in new twist

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei donates US$5,5m to govt

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Public lacks essential COVID-19 information'

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC frets over recurrent

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zupco should further reduce its fares

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Private schools defy Covid rules

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton travel prohibited

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biti trial fails to take off

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Cheapest passport raised to US$60

5 hrs ago | 706 Views

Malaba case: Judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

17 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

19 hrs ago | 439 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

19 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

19 hrs ago | 1191 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

19 hrs ago | 216 Views

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

19 hrs ago | 1670 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

19 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Sakunda donates 5 million to Government

19 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Bheki Cele covers up racism massacres in Phoenix as criminality

21 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Vigilantism grows in South Africa as citizens tackle unrest

23 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Part of Ingutsheni to be turned into a residential area

23 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Diaspora vote remains a pipe dream ahead of 2023 polls

23 hrs ago | 439 Views

ZimRights wants Obert Gutu fired

23 hrs ago | 828 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses one million first dose vaccine milestone

23 hrs ago | 361 Views

Pravin Gordan's ally calls for Ramaphosa to fire security cluster ministers

23 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Ramaphosa deploys military tanks in KwaMashu a first after the end of apartheid

24 hrs ago | 1786 Views

'Mnangagwa govt should open schools virtually'

24 hrs ago | 665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days