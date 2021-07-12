Pat Shange dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

"Pat Shange was so much a part of my childhood. I remember at my uncle's wedding, his music was literally on repeat. The afro, the perm, those were the days. RIP Pat Shange," said one fan.Township bubblegum music legend Pat Shange has died.Shange is believed to have died on Tuesday after a short illness but details are unknown at this stage.His childhood friend, Hendry Galela, confirmed the news live on Jozi FM on Thursday.The musician rose to prominence in the 80s and served Mzansi with timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova, and Shayile Time.Township bubblegum is a term for a synth-heavy dance-pop style popular in South African townships in the 1980s and early 1990s. His music became the soundtrack of many people's lives with other music from the likes of Brenda Fassie and Chicco Twala.On Facebook, tributes have continued to pour in for the late "Bubblegum" musician."Saddened by the passing of my Mentor, Brother, Friend… The Legend has fallen, Pat Shange … 25 yrs ago I started learning production through him, 1999 I produced for his label, became a roadie, sound engineer, We toured SA together, we spent days on the road, I received life lessons, we shared almost everything about life till the end, can't deal… Rest Dumakude," said Jabulani Ndebele, who was Pat's mentee.