Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outrage over minister's £330 000 super car

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Revelations that an unnamed Zimbabwean government minister is importing a luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom worth £330 000 from the United Kingdom have sparked outrage from local and British activists.

GVE London announced on Friday that it had shipped the car to Harare via a short video that has since gone viral on social media.

The identity of the minister remained a mystery yesterday, but some online media outlets named a youthful deputy minister as the owner of the car.

MDC alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere called for offshore audit of networks that allegedly assist Zanu-PF elites to launder money internationally.

"We continue to demand radical transparency and a far-reaching international audit of the offshore networks that enable looting by Zimbabwean ministers and political elites," Mahere said.

"They launder the loot by buying super cars while the masses starve. Corruption is killing us.

Kate Hoey, a former British legislator, described the advert by GVE london as "sickening".

"This must be the most sickening advert possible from (GVE london)," Hoey, a keen follower of the situation in Zimbabwe, tweeted yesterday.

"Millions hungry, hospitals empty of medicines, abuse of human rights daily in Zimbabwe, yet a Zanu-PF minister buying this is treated like a hero by the company."

Duncan Hames, director of transparency international in the UK, also called for an inquiry into the matter.

"If a foreign government minister spends at least £300 000 on a super car, that might warrant a Suspicious activity Report to the National Crime agency first," Hames said.

"It sounds like this car sales business might need to register with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs for anti-money laundering supervision.

"They've been accepting Bitcoin since April."

John Maketo, Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development programmes manager, said public office bearers were obliged to declare their assets for public accountability and transparency.

"It is an issue of concern when the majority of the citizens are wallowing in poverty and a few elites are enjoying lifestyles to the extent of affording to buy such a luxurious car," Maketo said.

"That is why there have been growing calls for asset disclosure among public officials.

"Given the salaries that ministers earn, it is difficult for an ordinary person to understand how that same minister can afford to buy a Rolls Royce vehicle.

"Lifestyles of ministers are open to public scrutiny because they are entrusted with the duty of improving the livelihoods of the poor.

"Citizens will never accept a situation where a minister accumulates riches at their expense."

Maketo said even if the minister had acquired his riches in a transparent manner, it was untimely to buy the luxurious car when the people who voted him into office were struggling to put food on the table.

"Buying luxury cars will only widen the gap between the poor and the elite," he said.

The World Bank last month said at least 1.3 million Zimbabweans fell into extreme poverty last year bringing the number of Zimbabweans living on the margins to 7,9 million or 49% of the country's population.

Nick Mangagwana, the government spokesperson, appeared to be defending the purchase of the sleek car tweeting: "I see some have made it their pastime to hate the rich among us.

"I think some hate the rich because their success is an indictment on their own failures.

"Success does not transfer to us just because we don't wish it on anyone else. let's not be a country that haunts its well-offs."

Source - the standard

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Water metre thieves wreak havoc in Bulawayo

41 mins ago | 98 Views

Teachers want continued assessment abandoned

43 mins ago | 84 Views

6,000 residents live in the dark for 2 years

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Man axes friend for dating his daughter

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers widening digital divide

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

2 men counting cash in car robbed of US$20,000 in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Gukurahundi gaffe haunts Gutu

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Police 'shield' Marange sect

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Uproar over Chitungwiza travel ban

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Apostolic sect leaders arrested

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Notorious robbers' trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Displaced Chipinge families flee to Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Jacob Zuma is not to blame for South Africa's mess

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Spain court dismisses fresh fraud case against Messi

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

City will pay dearly for few voters

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Umguza villagers cry foul over dam

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Students cry foul

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Council agonises over water leaks

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Fresh wave of protests loom in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

SA protests to push Zimbabwe prices high

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson dies

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso boss in battle against Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

City to ban mourners

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

GMB bars unvaccinated workers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt avails $19 million for road fund in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zupco to receive more buses this week

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe industry feels impact of SA protests

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Robberies on the rise… police sets up specialised crack teams

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Messy wrangle erupts over late General Mugoba's estate

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man axes father, rapes neighbour

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

State's key witness disowns police evidence

15 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Siphosami Malunga served with 14 day ultimatum for eviction from farm

15 hrs ago | 1612 Views

'Zanu-PF has no future,' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

19 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

19 hrs ago | 499 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Loga's contract review date set

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

19 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

19 hrs ago | 4460 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

19 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

19 hrs ago | 1610 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days