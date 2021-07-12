Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe internet service providers widening digital divide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The cost of internet bandwidth in Zimbabwe during Covid-19 has created an inequality that will only be improved through policy formulation and enhancement, a MISA Zimbabwe Multi-stakeholder engagement meeting on internet and accessibility in Zimbabwe recently noted.

The meeting, which was held virtually on July 2 2021 was attended by members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICTs), together with content creators and internet service providers.

Speaking during the meeting, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICTs deputy chairperson and Hurungwe North legislator Ability Gandawa said with the Covid-19 pandemic having increased reliance on the internet, Zimbabwe was facing digital inequality and there is consensus that internet affordability is a challenge in Zimbabwe.

"The covid-19 pandemic has left most citizens without adequate information both in rural and urban areas. Cost of data is high and internet accessibility is a challenge in Zimbabwe, and internet service providers have indicated that the rise in data is due to operation cost which then determines the overall cost.

"The development of a stable internet which will enable all citizens to access it is being held out by government regulations which acknowledges that there is need for improvement on those policies.

"These policies will create demand among citizens and competition from internet service providers," said Gandawa.

Gandawa said the government through POTRAZ was in the process of constructing base stations in marginalized areas using its own resources so that the service providers will be able to improve network connectivity in rural areas.

Speaking in the same meeting, Community Podium TV Executive Director Nkosikhona Dibiti highlighted the impact internet accessibility and affordability has on content creators and the media, which affects the free flow of news and information.

"Internet access is severely limited in Zimbabwe, exacerbated by a growing economic crisis. Internet penetration, quality and accessibility of connections remain limited in practice, therefore the cost of accessing news becomes a challenge.

"People in the rural areas use WhatsApp as the primary source of news, and sometimes bandwidth is out of reach, affecting them on accessing their sole source of information," Dibiti said.

Dibiti also said internet accessibility also affects content creators as much as it affects consumers of content because they have to research and fact check before publishing information.

"Limited access of social media information verification tools and language of news makes it difficult for people who then have to make life and death decisions based on information they are inherently skeptical about," said Dibiti.

The Girls Table Programs Officer Sandra Nokuthula Gama also said women in rural areas find it difficult to access information as there is lack of homegrown solutions to digital inequality.

"Language is a barrier as most digital platforms, websites and programs are in English. There is need for homegrown solution as to accommodate the rural population.

"Society thinks social media platforms are for people with loose morals and some youth are not even allowed to have social media platforms which is a stumbling block in bridging the digital divide," said Gama.

Following the Covid-19 induced lockdowns that require social distancing, dependence on the internet has grown since the start of the pandemic.

Source - tellzim

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Water metre thieves wreak havoc in Bulawayo

39 mins ago | 93 Views

Teachers want continued assessment abandoned

41 mins ago | 82 Views

6,000 residents live in the dark for 2 years

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man axes friend for dating his daughter

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

2 men counting cash in car robbed of US$20,000 in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Gukurahundi gaffe haunts Gutu

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Outrage over minister's £330 000 super car

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police 'shield' Marange sect

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Uproar over Chitungwiza travel ban

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Apostolic sect leaders arrested

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Notorious robbers' trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Displaced Chipinge families flee to Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Jacob Zuma is not to blame for South Africa's mess

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Spain court dismisses fresh fraud case against Messi

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

City will pay dearly for few voters

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Umguza villagers cry foul over dam

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Students cry foul

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council agonises over water leaks

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Fresh wave of protests loom in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

SA protests to push Zimbabwe prices high

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson dies

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bosso boss in battle against Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

City to ban mourners

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

GMB bars unvaccinated workers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt avails $19 million for road fund in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zupco to receive more buses this week

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe industry feels impact of SA protests

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Robberies on the rise… police sets up specialised crack teams

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Messy wrangle erupts over late General Mugoba's estate

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man axes father, rapes neighbour

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

State's key witness disowns police evidence

15 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Siphosami Malunga served with 14 day ultimatum for eviction from farm

15 hrs ago | 1610 Views

'Zanu-PF has no future,' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

19 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

19 hrs ago | 499 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Loga's contract review date set

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

19 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

19 hrs ago | 4458 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

19 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

19 hrs ago | 477 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

19 hrs ago | 1608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days