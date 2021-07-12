Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axes friend for dating his daughter

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zaka man will spend the next five years in jail for attempted murder after he attacked his friend with an axe for having an affair with his daughter.

Maxon Mungozi (31) from Manyemba Village under Chief Nhema in Zaka had initially been slapped with six years imprisonment by Chiredzi Magistrate Judith Zuyu, but one year was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

The state case as presented by Prosecutor Rutendo Ndibwe was that on April 2 this year, Mungozi and his friend Peter Mutorogodi (40) were summoned by Chief Nhema to bring axes and matchetes for the clearance of Zunde Ramambo.

On their way back home after completing the task they were assigned to do at the Chief's court, the two began arguing, with Mungozi accusing Mutorogodi of having an affair with his daughter.

A misunderstanding ensued and the two exchanged harsh words until Mungozi   seized the Mutorogodi's axe and struck him on his left arm, which made him fall in a pit where he continued striking him with the axe's cutting edge.

Mutorogodi was later rescued by passersby after they saw him being attacked by Mungozi around 8pm, before he was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he was transferred to Harare for treatment.

In his defence, Mungozi argued that he was trying to get hold of the axe to stop Mutorogodi from injuring himself, which led to Mutorogodi accidentally getting injured when the axe fell on the ground.

Source - tellzim

