Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Water metre thieves wreak havoc in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
THE city of Bulawayo has been hit by an unprecedented thefts of water meters with more than 200 households having lost the gadgets to thieves during the past month alone

Speaking during a Women's Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) organized virtual meeting Friday, ward  17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo expressed concern over the  increase of  crime cases in her ward.

"I am really worried about an upsurge in criminal activities in my ward which covers Pumula. The major    challenge which residents are facing in the ward is the theft of water meters. Last month alone, more than 200 houses in Pumula South were affected by the thefts," said Moyo who is also the caretaker councillor for ward 19 whose councillor, Clayton Zana was recalled from council by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T last year.

The councillor also bemoaned the theft of goal posts at neighbouring schools as well as the thefts of copper wire and public boreholes control boxes in the two wards.

"A lot of boreholes in the wards have been vandalized by these thieves. As councillor, I am appealing to the residents to work with the police to prevent these criminal activities," said the councillor.

Speaking at the same meeting, participants proposed the resuscitation of neighbourhood communities in the wards.

The meeting was held under the theme "a conversation about crime rise in Bulawayo's ward 17 and 19.

Following an upsurge of brass water meters thefts and vandalism in the city, the local authority early this year indicated that it is phasing out the brass water meters and replace them with plastic meters.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Teachers want continued assessment abandoned

39 mins ago | 81 Views

6,000 residents live in the dark for 2 years

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man axes friend for dating his daughter

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers widening digital divide

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

2 men counting cash in car robbed of US$20,000 in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Gukurahundi gaffe haunts Gutu

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Outrage over minister's £330 000 super car

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police 'shield' Marange sect

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Uproar over Chitungwiza travel ban

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Apostolic sect leaders arrested

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Notorious robbers' trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Displaced Chipinge families flee to Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Jacob Zuma is not to blame for South Africa's mess

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Spain court dismisses fresh fraud case against Messi

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

City will pay dearly for few voters

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Umguza villagers cry foul over dam

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Students cry foul

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council agonises over water leaks

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Fresh wave of protests loom in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

SA protests to push Zimbabwe prices high

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson dies

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bosso boss in battle against Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

City to ban mourners

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

GMB bars unvaccinated workers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt avails $19 million for road fund in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zupco to receive more buses this week

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe industry feels impact of SA protests

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Robberies on the rise… police sets up specialised crack teams

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Messy wrangle erupts over late General Mugoba's estate

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Man axes father, rapes neighbour

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

State's key witness disowns police evidence

15 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Siphosami Malunga served with 14 day ultimatum for eviction from farm

15 hrs ago | 1610 Views

'Zanu-PF has no future,' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

19 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

19 hrs ago | 498 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Loga's contract review date set

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

19 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

19 hrs ago | 4456 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

19 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

19 hrs ago | 476 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

19 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

19 hrs ago | 1607 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days