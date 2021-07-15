Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
AUDITORGeneral (AG) Mildred Chiri says her office has been threatened by some companies named in her recently released hardhitting annual audit report for 2019.

Giving oral evidence to the Public Accounts Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Monday, Chiri said she resorted to not naming companies involved in underhand dealings in order to avoid lawsuits.

"Regarding the naming of companies with issues in the annual report, the approach of naming suppliers and companies was not done in order to manage the risk associated with potential litigation. There have been comebacks with some suppliers on some of our findings in the past. Those that have approached us in the past were saying naming them in our reports had resulted in them losing business. They think just mentioning their names taints them as this takes away their future businesses," said Chiri.

She indicated that some litigations had to do with forensic audits, whilst some suppliers would threaten her office.

"Some would sort of like threaten and when we checked with our secretariat. They warned us that we would face a litany of law suits if we continued with naming companies," Chiri added.

She promised to satisfy all stakeholders in future as her office was now in the process of finding ways to deal with such matters.

During the oral evidence hearings by Parliamentary Portfolio committees in the past, some companies have been implicated in shady deals either by being paid in advance but still failing to supply government entities with the product.

She also highlighted that her office failed to fully carry out its mandate due to financial constraints and failure by government entities in providing with adequate documentation.

"This year we did not manage to go out in the provinces so the observation are a bit reduced as result but still it is like more or less like what it was last year. "Site visits could not be carried out in 2019 financial year because of funds constraints as cited by treasurer. In 2020 again no site visits were done as funds in the budget for ministries including ours were transferred by treasurer to fight the Covid 19. Our staff numbers due to Public Service Commission directive on downsizing were already constrained."

Chiri also revealed that in 2020, the World Bank availed funds for a special audit on the use of funds donated for Covid19 pandemic.

"We managed to send some staff to undertake the special audit in three of the provinces. The audit was conducted jointly with internal auditors as the World Bank request in order to pass on skills to internal auditors. The report was completed and the report is now ready for tabling and I am sure any time it will be available," she said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

14 mins ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 104 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 113 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

24 mins ago | 131 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

25 mins ago | 87 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 142 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

28 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimra seals border posts

30 mins ago | 187 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 79 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

32 mins ago | 79 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

33 mins ago | 168 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 140 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

40 mins ago | 38 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

41 mins ago | 39 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

41 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

42 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

42 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

43 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 98 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 105 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6555 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days