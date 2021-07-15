Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
IN ORDER to curtail new Covid19 infections and deaths, Government has, with immediate effect, ordered all civil servants to be vaccinated, while unvaccinated workers have been banned from boarding buses provided by the employer.

Public Service Commisson (PSC) secretary, Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the new measures Monday through circular number 20 of 2021 leaked to NewZimbabwe.com and addressed to permanent secretaries.

Wrote Wutawunashe: "All civil servants are considered to be frontline workers as indicated by the health authorities.

"All heads of ministries are, therefore, directed to ensure that all civil servants under their jurisdiction are vaccinated.

He added: "Only members with proof of vaccination against Covid19 shall board PSC buses."

Wutawunashe also decreed all ministries, except Health and Child Care, to reduce the number of staff reporting for work to 10% from the 40% set recently courtesy of PSC circular number 19.

The directive extends to all departments and agencies.

"Line ministries to rotate staff in such a manner that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days at a stretch," further wrote the PSC head.

Those working from home should be provided adequate information communications technology (ICT) gadgets and data bundles in order to remain efficient and productive.

At workstations, which have to be manned by a skeletal staff complement, employees must be capacitated with efficient and sufficient brand width to facilitate the holding of virtual meetings and other electronicallyenabled communications, Wutawunashe said.

Permanent secretaries, department heads and agency chiefs will be called to explain cases of staffing above the 10% threshold.

"There shall be strict monitoring and enforcement of staff attendance at workplaces. Daily staff attendance records should continue to be submitted to the PSC before 1300hours and any variation should be accompanied by a clear justification," Wutawunashe wrote.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

13 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

18 mins ago | 94 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

20 mins ago | 107 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

23 mins ago | 123 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

24 mins ago | 83 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

25 mins ago | 135 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

26 mins ago | 39 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimra seals border posts

29 mins ago | 180 Views

Police, villagers clash

30 mins ago | 78 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

31 mins ago | 78 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

32 mins ago | 166 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

34 mins ago | 77 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

36 mins ago | 22 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

38 mins ago | 136 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

39 mins ago | 47 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

40 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

40 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

41 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

41 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

42 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

43 mins ago | 56 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

44 mins ago | 104 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1099 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6553 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days