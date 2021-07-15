Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
THE value of Zimbabwe's total exports clocked US$486,8 million in May this year, signifying a marked increase of 9,5 percent from $444,7 million earnings realised in April, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has revealed.

The increase in total export earnings has been attributed to a spike in tobacco earnings since the commencement of the selling season for the golden leaf in April. Growing exports is at the heart of Zimbabwe's economic transformation towards an upper middle-income status by 2030.  

The drive has seen the Government, guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS120212025) blueprint and working closely with the private sector, pushing for increased domestic production anchored on high value exportation.

"Zimbabwe's main exports during May 2021 were nickel mattes, ores and concentrates (38,6 percent), semi-manufactured gold (16,1 percent) and these minerals constituted a total of 54,7 percent in total export earnings. As the 20202021 tobacco selling season commenced, tobacco exports shot up to 21,8 percent in May 2021 from 9,1 percent in April 2021." said the agency in a latest update.

Meanwhile, during the period under review ZimStat said imports increased slightly by 2,6 percent to US$503,1 million from US$490,1 million in April 2021.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

15 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 107 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 114 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

25 mins ago | 133 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 144 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimra seals border posts

30 mins ago | 189 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

32 mins ago | 80 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

34 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 141 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 50 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

41 mins ago | 40 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

43 mins ago | 34 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 99 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

45 mins ago | 59 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 106 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6556 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days