Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
AFTER some years in the political wilderness, former Zanu-PF youth secretary Kudzai Chipanga, who was last week readmitted into the party says he is ready to play his part as a foot soldier to ensure that the party reaches the five million voters milestone.

Although he is coy to speak about events leading to his expulsion as part of the G40 faction, he is enthusiastic about his return to the revolutionary home which has over the past few years been adding more members with each passing week.

"By being readmitted, I automatically assume the role of a foot soldier and join other cadres in the recruitment drive, starting from cell or village where I reside here in Rusape. Five million votes are achievable," he said in a telephone interview. After having been cut loose from Zanu-PF in 2017, he kept knocking at the doors of the revolutionary party. He was readmitted to ZanuPF along with other former party senior officials.

"I would like to thank His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for finally accepting me back in the revolutionary party where I belong.

"I also thank Zanu-PF Manicaland Province, my home province for the support they had given me. I appreciate," said Chipanga.

In the intervals of trying to rejoin the party, Mr Chipanga turned to farming, finding comfort in contributing to the country's economic fortunes in the bowels of mother earth.

"I have been tied up in agriculture especially in tobacco production. I had said to myself since I have been suspended from working for my country on the political front, I still have an obligation to work for my country hence I went for tobacco production so that I play a role in the economic sector.

"At the same time, the President is on record calling for production, production and more production, so I was influenced by the Presidential call as well," Chipanga said.

Now above 35 years, Chipanga no longer fits the grade in the youth league and even if he did, the party conditions for his return stipulate that he cannot hold any position for the next three years.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

15 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 107 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 114 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

25 mins ago | 133 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 144 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimra seals border posts

30 mins ago | 189 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

33 mins ago | 80 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

34 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 141 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 50 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

41 mins ago | 40 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

44 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 99 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

45 mins ago | 59 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 107 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6557 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days