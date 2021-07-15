Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
BUSINESSMAN Frank Buyanga wants the Constitutional Court to overturn a Supreme Court judgment and find that the biological father of a child born out of wedlock does in fact have an automatic right to joint custody and guardianship, with the courts just deciding the details of how that right can be exercised in individual cases.

The legal saga over the rights of fathers of children born out of wedlock started last year when the High Court, in a judgment by Justice Happias Zhou, found that constitutional provisions on the rights of children overturned the common law position that the mother of a child born out of wedlock had sole custody and guardianship.

The judge then ordered that the Registrar of the High Court should appoint a social worker to recommend how this joint custody and guardianship should operate in the particular case of the son of Mr Buyanga and his former lover Chantelle Tatenda Muteswa. That report would then be submitted to a High Court judge who would make the final order on the nuts and bolts of the joint custody and guardianship in the case of this boy.

Ms Muteswa appealed. Last month the Supreme Court agreed in part with Justice Zhou, finding that the constitutional provisions on child rights could allow joint custody and guardianship, but only if this was in the best interests of the child in question.

The three judges disagreed there was an automatic right for fathers of children born out of wedlock to have joint custody and guardianship, the critical point being the best interests of each child in each set of circumstances.

The Supreme Court then set aside Justice Zhou's order concerning how the details of this joint arrangement would operate and referred the case back to the High Court so that there could instead be an investigation whether the best interests of the son of Mr Buyanga and Ms Muteswa would be best served by joint custody and guardianship.

It is this decision that Mr Buyanga now wants to appeal to the Constitutional Court and to have a ruling that grants him, and by inference all biological fathers of children born out of wedlock, an automatic right to joint custody and guardianship rather than retain the casebycase approach in the Supreme Court ruling.

Buyanga, in his constitutional appeal prepared by lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, believes the investigation ordered by the Supreme Court violated what he believes is his constitutional right to joint custody and guardianship, regardless of what any court might decide about his suitability to exercise that right.

He said that if his exlover frustrates the conduct of the ordered enquiry, it will automatically mean that she will continue taking custody and guardianship of the minor child.

Buyanga also appealed against a Supreme Court order that requires him to return the child to Zimbabwe from South Africa before any of his cases are heard in court. He then sought leave for his matters to be heard before the child is brought back to Zimbabwe saying even if he has dirty hands, he has a right to be heard before any court as enshrined in the Constitution and this was not dependent on compliance with the law.

The Supreme Court order took away his constitutional entitlement of access to courts, he said. The question of condonation and dirty hands arises from a second strand in the legal saga. Last year High Court judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu ordered Mr Buyanga to return the boy within 24 hours to Ms Muteswa or Waterfalls police.

This was after Mr Buyanga had allegedly snatched the child from Ms Muteswa's custody. Mr Buyanga appealed against the High Court order but never followed up the appeal and it was eventually struck off the Supreme Court roll.

He then applied for condonation of his delays and reinstatement of his appeal, but last month, after the appeal in the other strand, Justice Tendai Uchena ruled that he wanted to see the boy in his court before he could rule on this application in the second strand of legal cases.

Opposing the application for condonation, Ms Muteswa had argued through lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya that Mr Buyanga had failed to obey court orders to return the child to the custody of his mother, to hand the child's passport over to the registrar, and not to take the child out of Zimbabwe without the consent of Ms Muteswa. It was also alleged Mr Buyanga was a fugitive from justice and wanted by the police over allegations of kidnapping the child.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

15 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 107 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 114 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

25 mins ago | 133 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 144 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimra seals border posts

30 mins ago | 189 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

33 mins ago | 80 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

34 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 141 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 50 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

41 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

44 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 99 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

45 mins ago | 59 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 107 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6556 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days