Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
SOUTH African security agents have reportedly confiscated several goods worth thousands of rand as smugglers attempted to move the loot into Zimbabwe and Botswana following days of rioting in the neighbouring country.

South Africa has been on fire since July 8, 2021 after the incarceration of its former President Jacob Zuma for refusal to testify before a State capture Inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently described the yet to be quantified looting as a well-orchestrated campaign to start an insurrection against South Africa's constitutional order.

Authorities have moved in to recover looted goods with the military assisting the South Af rican Police Service.

"Search and seizure operations are yield ing positive results at Beitbridge and Groblersbrug ports of entry as the looted goods are be ing recovered. Reject and report stolen goods.

"Don't buy stolen goods," the South African Police Service tweeted yesterday. Groblersbrug is a border crossing between South Africa and Botswana on the Limpopo River and Zimbabweans usually use it to enter and exit South Africa.

"The situation in the country is gradually re turning to normal in most parts of Gauteng and KwaZuluNatal.

"Members of the South African Police Service remain dedicated to ensure the safety and security of everyone in South Africa," the SA police said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were yet to record cases of stolen goods from South African finding their way into Zimbabwe.

Last week, retailers in Zimbabwe said they were feeling the pinch of the unrest in South Africa as many were yet to receive goods paid for from the neighbouring country because of the riots and looting.

The Zimbabwean economy largely depends on imports from South Africa.

Source - newsday

