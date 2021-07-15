Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
RESIDENTS of Chipinge town have objected to plans by the local authority to regularise a macadamia processing plant established by Dexing, a Chinese company, in a low-density residential area.

The plant was built on a land which was re served for a cross-border commercial rank. The plant had no permit and the company is now seeking its regularisation.

A notice was placed in the media on July 9 this year seeking regularisation of the development in terms of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12 revised edition 1996, which requires that notices be placed in a local newspaper to enable the pub lic to submit objections.

Chipinge Town Community Association vice-chairman Nelson Dhibi objected to the regularisation.

He argued that the factory was already making noise and polluting the environment.

"I object to the establishment of an industrial factory shed. There is a lot of noise pollution that is already coming from this facto ry. There is also environmental pollution in terms of the byproducts of the macadamia nuts which produce a foul smell and also clogs the surroundings including pollution of a lo cal stream which is the only source of clean water for the residents. This factory should be relocated to a designated industrial area," Dhibi said.

"This factory is in a low-density area and is noisy. As of now, it is operating at just 40% of its maximum capacity, but the noise is too much. At night, we can hardly sleep because of the noise. No such regularisation is permissible," said another resident who declined to be named.

"There are reasonable grounds for objecting to this because we can't have industrial operations in a residential area," another resident said.

But council chairman Zivanai Nyakuchena said an environmental impact assessment carried out by the relevant department had found nothing wrong with the site of the plant.


Source - Masvingo Mirror

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

15 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 107 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 113 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

25 mins ago | 133 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 143 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimra seals border posts

30 mins ago | 189 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

34 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 141 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

41 mins ago | 40 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

43 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 99 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

45 mins ago | 58 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 105 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6556 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days