Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police, villagers clash

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Burma Valley have been accused of infringing villagers' right to movement and assaulting them for allegedly smuggling second-hand clothes and other goods from Mozambique through the porous border.

Local farmer, Edmore Gopo and his three employees, Last Maruve, Thulani Charizeni and Progress Manhungureri, said they were assaulted last week by law enforcement agents who accused them of smuggling.

The incident happened in Chigodora area when Gopo was coming from his farm in Burma Valley.

Gopo told NewsDay that they were still nursing the injuries.

"The incident happened last week when we were on our way from Burma Valley. Our vehicle developed a mechanical fault and seven armed police officers suddenly came from different directions and asked us what was on our vehicle.

"They assaulted us with logs and open fists and forced us to lie down. The assault took about 30 minutes," he said.

"When they released us, we made a report at Mutare Rural Police Station, and we then went to hospital where we were given a medical report which was handed to police. The following day, we went to the scene with the police and the logs they used were still there," he said.

Another villager, who identified her self as Miriam Mukwati, said she was stopped and interrogated by police de tails while visiting her relatives in the area.

The Mozambican border post is one of the most porous and is often used by smugglers of second hand-clothes.

Manicaland provincial police spokes person Inspector Luxon Chananda yesterday said they were still investigating Gopo's case.

He, however, denied that villagers were being assaulted and deprived of their freedom of movement.

"We are investigating the case of Edmore Gopo, he has reported the matter. Everyone has a right to freedom of movement in Burma Valley. We vis it the area often times, villagers have their freedom. However, villagers still need to be aware that we have a COV ID19 curfew and need to go home on time," Chananda said.

"This year alone, we have recovered 3 512 bales (of smuggled goods) during the first half of the year."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

9 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

13 mins ago | 77 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

15 mins ago | 82 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

19 mins ago | 104 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

20 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

21 mins ago | 120 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

21 mins ago | 33 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimra seals border posts

25 mins ago | 154 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

27 mins ago | 75 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

28 mins ago | 147 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

30 mins ago | 69 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

32 mins ago | 22 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

34 mins ago | 126 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

34 mins ago | 24 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

36 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

36 mins ago | 52 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

36 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

37 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

38 mins ago | 20 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

39 mins ago | 90 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

39 mins ago | 53 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

39 mins ago | 98 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6537 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 421 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2481 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days