Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimra seals border posts

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it will only process commercial traffic and returnees to allow them to pass through the country's borders.

In a statement yesterday, Zimra spokesperson Francis Chimanda said any traffic that did not fit into the category of commercial traffic and returnees would not be cleared.

Chimanda was responding to accusations that Zimra was undermining the Health ministry and Immigration Department by refusing to handle travellers who would have been cleared by them.

"Under the COVID19 restrictive measures, Zimbabwean borders are open to commercial traffic and returnees only. Any traffic that does not fit into these two categories is restricted from movement across the border," he said.

"This requirement is not peculiar to Beitbridge alone, but to all other Zimbabwean borders. The travelling pub lic is required to observe these requirements while Zimra is required to en
force these restrictive measures with out discretion."

The revenue collector has been accused of causing traffic gridlocks that have been a menace at Beitbridge with transporters blocking the border in protest against delays.

Zimbabwe has kept its borders closed in its fight against COVID19. Omalayitsha feel that the move has kept them out of business.

"Public notices to that effect have been flighted in the past at both local and national level to inform the pub lic accordingly," Chimanda said, adding that Zimra was attending to the crowd ing and potential health hazards created by travellers who do not meet the set travel requirements.

"Congestions being experienced are due, partially, to construction work at the main parking space due to the border upgrade project, which has reduced parking space. In addition, the Beitbridge Border Post being a strategic crossing point has always been susceptible to large influxes of traffic along the NorthSouth Corridor," he said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

15 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 107 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 113 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

25 mins ago | 133 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 143 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

32 mins ago | 79 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

34 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 141 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

41 mins ago | 40 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

42 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

43 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 99 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

45 mins ago | 58 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 105 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6556 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days