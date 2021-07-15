Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has been put under pressure to avail its 2018 and 2019 books of accounts for audit by Auditor-General Mildred Chiri as stipulated by section 195 of the Constitution.

In a statement yesterday, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) demanded that Zec should come clean on how it used its financial resources.

It emerged that Zec had failed to avail the books to Chiri, sparking fears that their finances may not be in order.

Yesterday, Zec spokesperson Qhubani Moyo referred all questions to chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana, who was unreachable for comment.

"The ERC notes with dismay the failure by Zec to provide 2018 and 2019 ac counts for audit to the Auditor-Gener al," ERC said.

"We take this opportunity to remind Zec that the principles of public administration and leadership under section 195 of the Constitution requires all institutions and agencies of government at all tiers to be: (f ) accountable to Parliament (g) cooperate with each other and 196 3(c) accountable to the public for their decisions and actions. Zec is not an exception, the commission must comply with the provisions of the law and best practices."

The ERC said the use of finances by any election management body was governed by principles of election administration, "of which transparency and accountability were key characteristics to foster trust and confidence."

"As a public body, Zec has a responsibility to open itself up to public scrutiny and to account on how it uses pub lic funds. Parliament, equally, has the responsibility, on behalf of citizens, to hold Zec to account periodically to foster a culture of transparency, that should transcend all other functions of the public body," ERC said.

"If the use of public funds by an election commission is shrouded in secrecy, then chances are high that the management of the elections themselves could also suffer the same fate."

The election watchdog said Zec should fully disclose its budgets and use of public funds to foster public and stakeholder confidence in its work.

"The ERC insists that in between elections, the prioritisation of the use of funds by Zec should be targeted at enhancing the integrity of the elector al process. Zimbabwe cannot afford an other disputed election."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

15 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

19 mins ago | 107 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

21 mins ago | 113 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

25 mins ago | 133 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 143 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimra seals border posts

30 mins ago | 188 Views

Police, villagers clash

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

32 mins ago | 79 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

34 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

37 mins ago | 23 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

39 mins ago | 141 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

41 mins ago | 40 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

41 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

42 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

43 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

44 mins ago | 99 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

44 mins ago | 58 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

45 mins ago | 105 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6556 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days