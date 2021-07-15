Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE two members of the Johane Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect arrested last Thursday for illegally convening a gathering in Hurungwe in contravention of the COVID19 lock down measures were yesterday further remanded in custody to July 26.Moffat Phiri (34) and Emmanuel Ban go (28), both from Chikuti in Hurungwe district, at the weekend appearedbefore Karoi provincial magistrate Felix Chauromwe.They were not asked to plead on the charges of contravening COVID19 regulations by holding public gatherings.Prosecutor Gerald Dhamusi told the court that the accused led a gathering of 40 worshippers on July 15 at Magaisa Business Centre in contravention of COVID19 regulations.