Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration reportedly acquired the controversial mobile phone snooping equipment from Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, in 2019 for use by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), highly placed intelligence sources said Monday.

The revelations have given raise to fears that government, which has openly expressed interest in snooping on mobile phones through enacting enabling legislations, was targeting opposition politicians, rights activists and journalists, especially in the run up to the 2023 general election.

The mobile malware allows state spy agents to track activities activities on mobile phones without the knowledge and consent of the users.

It also allows them to penetrate applications like WhatsApp which have end to end encryptions.

The Israeli company was exposed in an investigation whose results were leaked to global media power houses like The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times and 15 others at the weekend.

The investigations principally found out that rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world were been targeted with phone malware sold to authoritarian governments by an Israeli surveillance firm.

The malware by the name Pegasus reportedly infects iPhones and Android devices to enable operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones.

Intelligence sources, in off the record briefings to NewZimbabwe.com Monday said the equipment was acquired to augment that which was sourced from China in 2015.

"In 2015, the organisation acquired similar equipment from China and it has been in used ever since. But government later in 2019 purchased another software from the Israel-based company to complement it. The one from Israel is considered to be more potent that the come from China," a source said.

"It's not very clear yet if the software has been used, but it's there," the source added.

However, Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana refuted the claims.

"Government of Zimbabwe has no reason to buy a malicious software," he said.

"The report says it was sold to autocratic governments; government of Zimbabwe is not autocratic. So, Zimbabwe is automatically excluded. Any attempt to associate us with the purchase and delivery of that malware is malicious. So those those are malicious allegations," he added.

NSO has also denied what it called "false claims".

"NSO Group firmly denies false claims," it said in a release published by The Guardian. "Many of which are uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability of your sources, as well as the basis of your story."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

13 mins ago | 97 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

20 mins ago | 107 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

23 mins ago | 123 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

24 mins ago | 84 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

25 mins ago | 136 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

26 mins ago | 39 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimra seals border posts

29 mins ago | 181 Views

Police, villagers clash

30 mins ago | 78 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

31 mins ago | 78 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

32 mins ago | 167 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

34 mins ago | 78 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

36 mins ago | 22 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

38 mins ago | 137 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

39 mins ago | 47 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

40 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

40 mins ago | 54 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

41 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

41 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

42 mins ago | 21 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

43 mins ago | 97 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

43 mins ago | 56 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

44 mins ago | 104 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

3 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

13 hrs ago | 1099 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

15 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

19 hrs ago | 6553 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

21 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

22 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days