Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
AT a time the government has banned public gatherings to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections at a time Zimbabwe is battling the third wave, Zanu-PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi has begun a countrywide tour to asses the ruling party's structures in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF first secretary, gave Mohadi the mandate to asses the party's strength ahead of by-elections for vacant parliamentary seats and the 2023 polls.

Ironically, Mnangagwa on Tuesday extended the Level Four Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks.  Under the measures, the government banned public gatherings including church meetings, and inter-city travel in a bid to slow down infections.

Extending the lockdown, Mnangagwa expressed concern over the rise in new cases, blaming complacency for the surge while urging citizens to respect the restrictions.On Thursday this week, Zimbabwe recorded 2 491 new Covid-19 cases and 86 deaths. Cumulatively, Zimbabwe had recorded 78 872 cases and 2 418 deaths.

Mohadi however began his nationwide tour with a visit to the Mashonaland East capital Marondera on Thursday, where he met the Zanu-PF provincial executives, district coordinating committee members and other party officials.

In his remarks at the Zanu-PF provincial offices, Mohadi said he had visited so that he hears the challenges faced by the party and devise solutions.

"This is my first leg of provincial tours to familiarise with the affairs of the party at grassroots since my assumption of duty at the party on 1 June 2021," said Mohadi.

"I am here to learn from the challenges that our party is facing in Mashonaland East and possibly discuss interventions that might be required to avert the challenges."

Mohadi said Mnangagwa wanted the party to be united ahead of the polls.

"His Excellency wants us to foster unity among our people. He wants us to engage in programmes that improves the livelihood of the generality of our people," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe urged district coordinating committee chairpersons to speed up preparation of cells which she said was the Zanu-PF voters' role.

"I heard that the province has 10 000 cells and some of you are not yet starting to register people in cells. We want that data as we want to achieve five million votes in the 2023 elections," Hungwe said, while also urging Zanu-PF members to register to vote.

"We do not want a situation where people during primary elections are elected by people who do not vote during general elections. Those cells are our voters' role like what the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) did. Come the primary elections, those in cells are going to vote."

The meeting was also attended by  the minister of state for Provincial affairs and devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi, Zanu-PF acting provincial  chair Michael Madhanha, acting deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau, provincial political commissar Herbert Shumbamhini and district coordinating committee chairpersons, among other officials.

Source - NewsHawks

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

33 mins ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

58 mins ago | 742 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

59 mins ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

1 hr ago | 264 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF MP distances himself from US$330 000 Rolls-Royce Phantom acquisition

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

4 hrs ago | 971 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

4 hrs ago | 817 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

4 hrs ago | 805 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimra seals border posts

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Police, villagers clash

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

6 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

6 hrs ago | 811 Views

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

16 hrs ago | 1217 Views

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

18 hrs ago | 3694 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

23 hrs ago | 7050 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

23 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days