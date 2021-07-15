Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AT a time the government has banned public gatherings to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections at a time Zimbabwe is battling the third wave, Zanu-PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi has begun a countrywide tour to asses the ruling party's structures in preparation for the 2023 general elections.President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF first secretary, gave Mohadi the mandate to asses the party's strength ahead of by-elections for vacant parliamentary seats and the 2023 polls.Ironically, Mnangagwa on Tuesday extended the Level Four Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks. Under the measures, the government banned public gatherings including church meetings, and inter-city travel in a bid to slow down infections.Extending the lockdown, Mnangagwa expressed concern over the rise in new cases, blaming complacency for the surge while urging citizens to respect the restrictions.On Thursday this week, Zimbabwe recorded 2 491 new Covid-19 cases and 86 deaths. Cumulatively, Zimbabwe had recorded 78 872 cases and 2 418 deaths.Mohadi however began his nationwide tour with a visit to the Mashonaland East capital Marondera on Thursday, where he met the Zanu-PF provincial executives, district coordinating committee members and other party officials.In his remarks at the Zanu-PF provincial offices, Mohadi said he had visited so that he hears the challenges faced by the party and devise solutions."This is my first leg of provincial tours to familiarise with the affairs of the party at grassroots since my assumption of duty at the party on 1 June 2021," said Mohadi."I am here to learn from the challenges that our party is facing in Mashonaland East and possibly discuss interventions that might be required to avert the challenges."Mohadi said Mnangagwa wanted the party to be united ahead of the polls."His Excellency wants us to foster unity among our people. He wants us to engage in programmes that improves the livelihood of the generality of our people," he said.Speaking at the same occasion deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe urged district coordinating committee chairpersons to speed up preparation of cells which she said was the Zanu-PF voters' role."I heard that the province has 10 000 cells and some of you are not yet starting to register people in cells. We want that data as we want to achieve five million votes in the 2023 elections," Hungwe said, while also urging Zanu-PF members to register to vote."We do not want a situation where people during primary elections are elected by people who do not vote during general elections. Those cells are our voters' role like what the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) did. Come the primary elections, those in cells are going to vote."The meeting was also attended by the minister of state for Provincial affairs and devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi, Zanu-PF acting provincial chair Michael Madhanha, acting deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau, provincial political commissar Herbert Shumbamhini and district coordinating committee chairpersons, among other officials.