Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have this year arrested nearly 35 000 people for cross border related crimes.

Police on January 7 launched operation "no to cross border crimes/ amacala kawaphele emingceleni elizwe/ mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere" in a bid to curb criminal activities occurring at the borders.

In a statement police confirmed the arrests.

"On 18 July police arrested 206 people for cross border related crimes. A total of 34 839 people have been arrested since the inception of operation "amacala kawaphele emingceleni yelizwe/no to cross border crimes/mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere," said the police.

The country has seen an upsurge of cross border crimes during the Covid-19 period. With borders closed for the general public people have resorted to smuggling goods and border jumping.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Another Army commander dies

4 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

9 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 5355 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

9 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

9 hrs ago | 1206 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF MP distances himself from US$330 000 Rolls-Royce Phantom acquisition

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

12 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

12 hrs ago | 1484 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

12 hrs ago | 1264 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

12 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimra seals border posts

12 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Police, villagers clash

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

12 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

12 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

12 hrs ago | 352 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

14 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

14 hrs ago | 1105 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

14 hrs ago | 953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days