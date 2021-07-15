+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

News / Local

POLICE have this year arrested nearly 35 000 people for cross border related crimes.Police on January 7 launched operation "no to cross border crimes/ amacala kawaphele emingceleni elizwe/ mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere" in a bid to curb criminal activities occurring at the borders.In a statement police confirmed the arrests."On 18 July police arrested 206 people for cross border related crimes. A total of 34 839 people have been arrested since the inception of operation "amacala kawaphele emingceleni yelizwe/no to cross border crimes/mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere," said the police.The country has seen an upsurge of cross border crimes during the Covid-19 period. With borders closed for the general public people have resorted to smuggling goods and border jumping.