ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

by Nobleman Runyanga
2 hrs ago | Views
A TEACHER at ZRP High School yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of raping his pupil while conducting science extra lessons in the school's laboratory.

Charles Mlambo (49) was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to August 3. Mlambo was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje alleges that on July 18 at around 10am, the 15yearold went for Ordinary Level physics extra lessons in the school's laboratory.

On the day in question, she was supposed to have a double lesson which was supposed to start at 10am ending at midday, according to the State. During the course of the lesson, the 15yearold allegedly told her teacher that the laboratory was too cold and suggested that they find a warmer room where they could conduct the lesson.

The court heard that Mlambo suggested that they use his office which is in the laboratory. It is the State's case that while inside the office, Mlambo removed his trousers and forcibly undressed the teenager before raping her.

After the attack, the girl went to lodge a complaint with her biology teacher, who then informed her parents.

The girl's parents took the matter to the police leading to Mlambo's arrest and subsequent appearance in court on rape charges.

Source - the herald

