US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AT least 15 000 vulnerable people in Harare's populous Mbare suburb will benefit from a US$3,3 million package from humanitarian organisations.GOAL Zimbabwe, working with Childline and Musasa Project with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (US Aid), last week launched the 12month, US$3,3 million project that will assist people with cash for six months and provide support to children and women impacted by protection-related issues in Mbare.The project, dubbed UPLIFT/ SIMUDZA, will also support establishment and reestablishment of 800 small businesses while also increasing food security and helping households affected by the economic impacts of Covid-19.GOAL Zimbabwe country director Gabriella Prandini said the activities would address food security challenges and offer protection services at household, community and service provider levels."This much-needed project will increase the food security status and reduce protection risks for vulnerable urban households while supporting the recovery of income-generating activities for families whose livelihoods have been negatively affected by the COV ID19 pandemic," Prandini said.Musasa Project director Precious Taru said the project would work on social behaviour change activities to reduce the effects of gender-based violence (GBV) in Mbare.Childline national director Stella Motsi said: "The project comes at a time when children's vulnerabilities have increased and thus the need to create safety nets to protect children."USAid Zimbabwe acting mission director Mike McCord said the assistance would help families make choices regarding what they want to eat, help them start viable income-generating projects, and enable them to create an environment that is safe for children and survivors of violence.GOAL Zimbabwe, Childline, and Musasa will work alongside key stakeholders in the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Women Affairs and the Local Government ministries to identify vulnerable households.