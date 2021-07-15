Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US$4,2m boost for Boterekwa Road dualisation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT says it has allocated US$4,2 million for the dualisation of the Boterekwa stretch along the Gweru-Zvishavane Highway.

A newsletter released by Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavi ma's office said dualisation of Boterekwa pass, which is also known as the Wolf Pass, was at the top of the province's priority projects.

Under the plan, Boterekwa's revamp would be finalised before year-end.

"A total of US$4,2 million has been allocated to ensure that Boterekwa, also known as the ‘Wolf Pass' is finalised before year-end," the newsletter said.

"Roads have been cited as major enablers of economic activity and national growth, while also facilitating traffic ability for various economic activities. At a time when the nation has just achieved a bumper harvest this year, roads are vital for the transportation of grain to markets and movement of inputs for the coming agricultural season."

It added that the Midlands province had embarked on four phases of road rehabilitation programmes, with the first phase involving repairing highways. The second phase, which involved gravelling and regravelling local roads, had been completed.

The Boterekwa road is a major highway used by passenger and cargo vehicles which pass through Shurugwi destined for South Africa, Zimbabwe's big gest trading partner.

It also connects major mines like platinum producers, Unki Mine in Shurug wi and Mimosa Mining Company near Zvishavane, with other towns and cities.

Anglo American-controlled Unki Mine uses the trunk road, whose poor state was worsened by heavy rains during the past rainy season.

Rehabilitation would give the pass a new lease of life, as it will expand the width of the road to give vehicles more space.

Currently, it is a narrow stretch of about 11km, which meanders through a sloppy terrain that has been a major cause of accidents within the pass.

Early this year, President Emmer son Mnangagwa declared Zimbabwe's road network a state of national disaster and directed national and local authorities to work out plans to rehabilitate the trunk roads.

With potholes and damaged bridges, Zimbabwe's long-neglected road network had become the biggest hurdle to the shipment of goods by industry and commerce.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Malunga farm invader's car 'likely smuggled' - report

27 mins ago | 188 Views

Villagers call for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign

41 mins ago | 79 Views

As COVID-19 spreads, Zimbabweans rush to get a jab

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa dissolves Bulawayo structures

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe generals sweat over rampant indiscipline

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

MDC Alliance Covid-19 vaccines: US hits back

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa says 'we're in a crisis', 'MDC stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 697 Views

Gutu denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF youths batter 6 soldiers

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

'WikiLeaks mole' Satuku dies

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Choeni buried amid controversy

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe govt defers ex-farmers' compensation

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Armed robber fished from his hideout

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

'Late contact tracing behind surge in Kwekwe Covid-19 cases'

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'ZUPCO buses Covid-19 super spreaders'

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Ekusileni assessment results not yet out

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Exorbitant internet costs choke Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Late journalist a moving BaKalanga encyclopaedia'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

IOM rescues stranded illegal migrants

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Govt reduces workforce to 10%

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$1,8 million steel project fails to take off

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

No, Mr Biti, you are not a jack of all trades

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

UK firm to help raise US$3,5bn for Zimbabwe's white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Civil servants get 50% salary increment

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

No jab, no job for Zimbabwe's public service staff

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

'People forced to produce HIV status proof at police road blocks'

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

16 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 2429 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

16 hrs ago | 1001 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

16 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

16 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Another Army commander dies

17 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

22 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 7373 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

23 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

23 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

23 hrs ago | 1435 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

24 hrs ago | 390 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

24 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days