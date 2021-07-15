Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robber fished from his hideout

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED armed robber, who was on the police most wanted list, has been nabbed while hiding at his rural home in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, following a chase that involved a sniffer dog.

Lazurus Chinobhururuka (36) is reportedly behind a spate of armed robberies across the country and has been on the run since June this year.

Mash East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He said the suspect was found in possession of a fake Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identity card.

"Police in Murewa have busted a suspect who is believed to be the mastermind of armed robberies that have been happening in the country," Chazovachii said.

"Upon his arrest, he was searched and a police identification card was recovered.

"It is believed the suspect committed a spate of armed robbery cases and has been terrorising several victims in different places throughout the country between October 2020 to June 2021. The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting police with investigations."

Police said on July 15, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide Harare received information that Chinobhururuka, of Mabvuku in Harare, was hiding at his rural home in Chinobhururuka village under Chief Nyakuchena in Mudzi.

The detectives teamed up with ZRP Murewa Canine division to carry out a raid on the suspect's homestead.

It is reported that while on their way to his homestead, the police officers reportedly saw him driving his vehicle along a dusty road they were using and they intercepted him.

Upon realising that he had been cornered, Chinobhururuka reportedly jumped off the vehicle and bolted into the bush, prompting the police officers to give chase. Police unleashed a dog, which caught him, leading to his arrest.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Malunga farm invader's car 'likely smuggled' - report

28 mins ago | 191 Views

Villagers call for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign

42 mins ago | 79 Views

As COVID-19 spreads, Zimbabweans rush to get a jab

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chamisa dissolves Bulawayo structures

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe generals sweat over rampant indiscipline

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

MDC Alliance Covid-19 vaccines: US hits back

2 hrs ago | 735 Views

Chamisa says 'we're in a crisis', 'MDC stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Gutu denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF youths batter 6 soldiers

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

'WikiLeaks mole' Satuku dies

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Choeni buried amid controversy

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe govt defers ex-farmers' compensation

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Late contact tracing behind surge in Kwekwe Covid-19 cases'

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'ZUPCO buses Covid-19 super spreaders'

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Ekusileni assessment results not yet out

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

US$4,2m boost for Boterekwa Road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Exorbitant internet costs choke Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Late journalist a moving BaKalanga encyclopaedia'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

IOM rescues stranded illegal migrants

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Govt reduces workforce to 10%

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

US$1,8 million steel project fails to take off

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

No, Mr Biti, you are not a jack of all trades

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

UK firm to help raise US$3,5bn for Zimbabwe's white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Civil servants get 50% salary increment

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

No jab, no job for Zimbabwe's public service staff

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'People forced to produce HIV status proof at police road blocks'

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

16 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 2429 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

16 hrs ago | 1001 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

16 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

16 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Another Army commander dies

17 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

23 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 7373 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

23 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

23 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

23 hrs ago | 1435 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

24 hrs ago | 390 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

24 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days