Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa dissolves Bulawayo structures

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance Commission of Inquiry set up to probe infighting rocking the party's Bulawayo structures has recommended that the party's provincial executive should be dissolved and replaced by a four-member interim committee, New Zimbabwe.com has established.

The party last month set up a commission of Inquiry led by the party's co-vice president Lynette Karenyi to investigate squabbles in the province.

The party's provincial structures have been in disarray following the party's Bulawayo provincial congress held in April 2019.

Sources in the party told New Zimbabwe.com Tuesday that following the internal investigations Karenyi's commission has recommended a four-member committee to run the affairs of the party in the province on an interim basis.

According to the sources, the party's Secretary for constitutional Affairs Kucaca Phulu will take over the province's chairmanship from  James Sithole,  who was recently handed a vote of no confidence.

Other members of the committee include pastor Obert Manduna, Bulawayo Central Member of Parliament Nicola Watson and former Proportional representative Member of Parliament Dorcas Sibanda.

"Karenyi's Commission has recommended a four-member committee led by Phulu to lead the province on an interim basis.  The recommendations of the Commission however awaits the National Council's approval. If approved these are the people will be managing the affairs of Bulawayo province until the next elections," a well-placed party source said.

Following the 2019 elections, 12 losing provincial executive aspirants including provincial chairman aspirant and Nketa legislator Phelela Masuku wrote a letter of appeal to the party's national executive calling for the nullification of the provincial congress results citing rigging among other irregularities.

The letter of appeal was however dismissed but the party resolved to integrate all party cadres who contested and lost during the party's provincial congress in a move aimed at uniting the party. Masuku and some of the losing candidates spurned the offer.

 Masuku and his faction is said to have joined the Douglas Mwonzora led MDCT in protest.

Since then the province has been divided on factional lines.

The party's Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza said he is not aware of the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry.

"I am not aware of the recommendations which you are talking about. Let us wait for the official report from the commission," Chiroodza said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Malunga farm invader's car 'likely smuggled' - report

29 mins ago | 202 Views

Villagers call for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign

43 mins ago | 80 Views

As COVID-19 spreads, Zimbabweans rush to get a jab

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe generals sweat over rampant indiscipline

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

MDC Alliance Covid-19 vaccines: US hits back

2 hrs ago | 739 Views

Chamisa says 'we're in a crisis', 'MDC stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Gutu denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF youths batter 6 soldiers

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

'WikiLeaks mole' Satuku dies

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Choeni buried amid controversy

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe govt defers ex-farmers' compensation

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Armed robber fished from his hideout

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

'Late contact tracing behind surge in Kwekwe Covid-19 cases'

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

'ZUPCO buses Covid-19 super spreaders'

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ekusileni assessment results not yet out

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

US$4,2m boost for Boterekwa Road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Exorbitant internet costs choke Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Late journalist a moving BaKalanga encyclopaedia'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

IOM rescues stranded illegal migrants

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Govt reduces workforce to 10%

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

US$1,8 million steel project fails to take off

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

No, Mr Biti, you are not a jack of all trades

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

UK firm to help raise US$3,5bn for Zimbabwe's white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Civil servants get 50% salary increment

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

No jab, no job for Zimbabwe's public service staff

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People forced to produce HIV status proof at police road blocks'

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

16 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 2429 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

16 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

16 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Another Army commander dies

17 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

23 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 7375 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

23 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

23 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

23 hrs ago | 1435 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

24 hrs ago | 390 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

24 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days