Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Padenga VFEX listing may 'cannibalise' ZSE

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
PADENGA'S decision to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) was a win for the new bourse and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's incentive scheme, but the country's biggest broker, Imara, says it deprived local investors of a good stock and may lead an exodus from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The company became only the second company, after Seed Co International, to list on the USD denominated exchange this month.

Padenga grew by exporting crocodile skins to luxury brands in Europe but is now banking on its growing gold investments to drive future growth.

Mining now accounts for 57% of Padenga's revenue.

When Ncube announced in May that gold exporters who list on VFEX can keep 100% of what they earn from any incremental exports, the company saw this as a chance.

Padenga told shareholders that listing on VFEX would help the company "benefit from incentives articulated by the Ministry of Finance".

Listing would also allow the company to "raise capital in foreign currency from a deeper investor base to pursue viable acquisitions in related export sectors".

At a July 2 EGM, shareholders representing 92,2% of Padenga backed the transaction.

But Imara, a minority shareholder in Padenga, voted "No".

According to Imara Asset Management CEO John Legat, this deal was bad for local investors. It may also be bad news for the future of the ZSE itself.

"We voted against that move. Domestic investors will no longer be able to buy into the company unless they have free funds available. Pension funds largely have ZWL (Zimbabwean dollar) so will not be able to participate," Legat says in a note to clients.

"We like Padenga and are excited by their new gold operations and in our opinion the shares are significantly undervalued so it is a great pity that we will not be able to buy the shares in any meaningful way going forwards."

Under the May incentives, miners get to keep 80% of the earnings from their extra output. Only companies on VFEX get 100% of that portion of exports.

"It would have been better for the government to give all listed mining companies the same tax break to encourage domestic listings on the ZSE and to enable local pension funds the ability to hedge against devaluation and inflation by investing in them," Legat said.

Padenga's move to VFEX may also encourage other exporters to do the same, which would see the ZSE losing more listings.

Said Legat: "Cannibalisation of the ZSE's exporters might now be inevitable which would be negative for local ZWL investors."


Source - NewZWire.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Gweru engages Salvi Lighting Rwanda to fix street lights

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe companies map alternative routes as SA burns

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Touts set up 'bush tollgates'

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Top cops steal smuggled goods

11 mins ago | 35 Views

Ministers and CIOs named in farm grab

14 mins ago | 77 Views

SA unrest cuts off Zimbabwe supply chains

19 mins ago | 66 Views

CABS taken to court over currency conversion

22 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe firms fret over Mozambique crisis

24 mins ago | 60 Views

Companies struggle to raise US$2 billion

27 mins ago | 51 Views

Pegasus spyware: No more privacy

31 mins ago | 72 Views

Facebook releases Zimbabwe widely used emojis

34 mins ago | 90 Views

Cold and drizzly weekend ahead

37 mins ago | 93 Views

End to Zimbabwe power shortages in sight

38 mins ago | 129 Views

Woman loses US$2,000 to robbers in lift

39 mins ago | 159 Views

Unvaccinated TelOne staff sent on leave

39 mins ago | 117 Views

Demand for Covid-19 jabs overwhelms Gweru nurses

41 mins ago | 33 Views

Grey hair comes with wisdom

14 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

15 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

16 hrs ago | 2810 Views

Military imposter sentenced to 245 hours community service

16 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Body viewing claims five people

16 hrs ago | 4588 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

17 hrs ago | 1783 Views

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

17 hrs ago | 3672 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

17 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

17 hrs ago | 3128 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

17 hrs ago | 635 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

17 hrs ago | 498 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

17 hrs ago | 60 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

18 hrs ago | 862 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 1617 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

18 hrs ago | 489 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

19 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

22 hrs ago | 756 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

22 hrs ago | 357 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

23 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

23 hrs ago | 4561 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

23 hrs ago | 1328 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

23 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

24 hrs ago | 2806 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

24 hrs ago | 715 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

24 hrs ago | 342 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days