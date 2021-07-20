Latest News Editor's Choice


Top cops steal smuggled goods

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago
TWO top Beitbridge cops are in trouble after they allegedly connived to smuggle and steal goods that were later intercepted.

The pair, Inspector Elias Maomba (force number 047527J), attached to Bukwa Support Unit Mike Troop, and Assistant Inspector Dickson Siakwimbi (force number 047112H) of ZRP Support Unit Chikurubi Urban Operations, had criminal dockets opened against them, and have since been withdrawn from Beitbridge.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the issue yesterday, saying the police will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline or criminality even from its members and the law will take its course.

"I can confirm that incident yes, but the law is taking its course," he said.

A police memo gleaned by NewsDay stated that the pair, which was part of a national task force against smuggling in Beitbridge, had been assigned to escort vehicles intercepted with smuggled goods on July 19 through an informal crossing point at Dumba, on the east of the border town. They were escorting two impounded vehicles from the police camp to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Customs and Excise offices for duty assessment.

However, on the way to the border post, Maomba and Siakwimbi allegedly connived with Christopher Mashura and Last Muvirimi, who were driving the impounded cars, to drive to a secluded place, where they offloaded part of the contraband. Maomba, who escorted a Toyota Hiace vehicle number AFH 6568, offloaded 33x8x2kg boxes of MAQ washing powder, 230x2kg loose MAQ washing powder and 12x12x400ml box es of Nivea lotion that were supposed to be impounded together with the car at Customs and Excise.

He directed the vehicle to the border post, where he only surrendered the car and 52x8x2kg boxes of MAQ under notice of seizure 032859, while the car was placed under seizure notice of 032860.

Siakwimbi escorted a Toyota Hiace vehicle registration number ACU 4824 to the same bush, where he offloaded 90x8x2kg of MAQ washing powder, 28x12x400ml boxes of Nivea lotion and 193x2kg loose MAQ washing powder packets. Only 23x8x2kg boxes of MAQ washing powder were left in the car.

Their luck ran out when the Hiace which Siakwimbi was escorting failed to start. People then tipped the police about the issue, which led to their arrest.

The memo further added that Maomba and Siakwimbi would be sent back to Harare for further management.

In the past, policemen who commit ted similar offences were charged and prosecuted at Beitbridge courts.

Source - newsday

