Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gweru engages Salvi Lighting Rwanda to fix street lights

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GWERU City Council has engaged the services of Salvi Lighting Rwanda to install streetlights on parts of the city, mayor Josiah Makombe has said.

Makombe said the local authority was working on modalities to re-place all streetlights in the Midlands capital.

"It is my pleasure to point out that we engaged a company by the name Salvi Lighting Rwanda which has ensured the installation of streetlights from Metro Peech to Clonsilla," he said in an interview.

"We want to have further engagements to ensure the lighting of the entire city."

In March this year, council flighted tenders for the replacement of streetlights, which are mainly in the medium to low-density suburbs as well as the central business district and roads leading to the city.

Over the years, council has been failing to replace tower and street lights due to financial constraints.

According to council the city's public lighting system is in a deplorable state as a large percentage of that infrastructure is dysfunctional mainly as a result of vandalism and theft.

In the past months there have been an increase in cases of muggings in the city due to lack of lighting.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa declares Joshua Nkomo's ally a liberation war hero

27 mins ago | 149 Views

Mutsvangwa embraces the fourth estate

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF official calls for Mnangagwa impeachment

3 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Fears, drama as 14 Zimbabweans return home

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zimbabwe MPs on SA crisis intervention

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Govt moves to strike off ghost pensioners

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

PTUZ demands data bundles for teachers

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

UN red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Children not safe from Covid-19: Experts

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Armed robbers kill businessman, steal US$4 500

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

'Nkayi district hospital mortuary not functioning for 13 years'

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe companies map alternative routes as SA burns

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Touts set up 'bush tollgates'

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Top cops steal smuggled goods

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Ministers and CIOs named in farm grab

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

SA unrest cuts off Zimbabwe supply chains

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

CABS taken to court over currency conversion

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe firms fret over Mozambique crisis

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Padenga VFEX listing may 'cannibalise' ZSE

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Companies struggle to raise US$2 billion

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Pegasus spyware: No more privacy

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Facebook releases Zimbabwe widely used emojis

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Cold and drizzly weekend ahead

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

End to Zimbabwe power shortages in sight

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Woman loses US$2,000 to robbers in lift

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

Unvaccinated TelOne staff sent on leave

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Demand for Covid-19 jabs overwhelms Gweru nurses

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Grey hair comes with wisdom

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

18 hrs ago | 3190 Views

Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

19 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Military imposter sentenced to 245 hours community service

19 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Body viewing claims five people

20 hrs ago | 5206 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

21 hrs ago | 1866 Views

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

21 hrs ago | 3967 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

21 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

21 hrs ago | 3498 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

21 hrs ago | 671 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

21 hrs ago | 826 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

21 hrs ago | 893 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

21 hrs ago | 525 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

21 hrs ago | 520 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

21 hrs ago | 63 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

21 hrs ago | 940 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

21 hrs ago | 1717 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

21 hrs ago | 550 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

23 hrs ago | 3244 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days