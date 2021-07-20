Armed robbers kill businessman, steal US$4 500

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for five armed robbers who pounced on two businessmen in Headlands, shot them and left them nursing injuries before getting away with US$4 500, groceries and a vehicle.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the death of Knowledge Kapfava (27), who was shot by the robbers adding that Paradzai Nyarugwe sustained injuries during the robbery.Chananda said the incident happened on July 16. He said the armed robbers first pounced on Nyarugwe and stole US$3 000, groceries and a Toyota Ipsum vehicle.The youthful Kapfava was the next victim. He died days later after being shot by the robbers."We have an armed robbery case which occurred in Headlands last week after a businessman was shot," Chana da said."The five robbers, who were on a looting spree, were armed with pistols and electric cables. They broke into Kapfava's shop at Nyamombe Business centre in Mayo and took away US$1 500 and some groceries. They shot the businessman, who was sleeping in a room next to the shop, several times on his thigh. Thereafter, they tied him with a cloth and vanished. The incident happened just a few hours after the robbers had pounced on Nyarugwe who resides near the scene."Chananda said the armed robbers aimed pistols at Nyarugwe and demanded US$ 3 000, a Samsung laptop, a television set and some groceries.The police appealed to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of the robbers.