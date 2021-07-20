Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-Zanu-PF official calls for Mnangagwa impeachment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A FORMER senior Zanu-PF official in Mashonaland Central province has called for the impeachment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly running down the economy, human rights violations and failure to adhere to constitutionalism.

Goodman Musariri, who was fired from Zanu-PF last year for disrespecting Mnangagwa, said the situation in Zimbabwe was now ripe for a "second operation restore legacy" in the form of the November 2017 military coup.

Mnangagwa took over power on the back of a military coup in November 2017, which led to the ouster of his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe.

The outspoken Musariri is currently on bail facing charges of undermining the authority of the President after he allegedly called for VicePresident Constantino Chiwenga to take over from Mnangagwa, whom he accused of ascending to power through an illegitimate process.

"Now is the time to call for the resignation of ED (Mnangagwa) and an impeachment motion by any faithful servant of the voice of God in Parliament. Walls of Jericho must certainly fall," he told NewsDay.

"The voice is crying from the wilderness for another operation to restore legacy.

"Zimbabweans, don't just sit there, but stand up and begin to march again as you did in November 2017.

"You will never notice your chains until you start walking. The voice of the people is the voice of God. The voice does not waver through disbelief. Like Abraham, the voice hopes even where there is no hope.

"So, by faith, the people of Zimbabwe should march once more in a greater solidarity march than the 2017 one, this time targeting criminals surrounding President Mnangagwa himself."

He said Mnangagwa's rise to power in 2017 was via an unsanctioned Zanu-PF central committee meeting, hence it was null and void.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo refused to comment on Musariri's utterances.

"This is why he was expelled from the party because he is a loose cannon. Zanu-PF will never lose sleep over such people because they are irrelevant to its norms and values," Khaya Moyo said.

"Whatever he is saying shows that he is trying to look for relevance. No sane person can dream such things. As Zanu-PF, we are not fazed by that. We have a lot of issues which are of national interest which need to be attended to, not this hallucination."

There are growing fears of a plot to impeach Mnangagwa that started immediately after he took overpower.

In May 2018, Mnangagwa told a healing and reconciliation workshop in Harare that there was a plot to impeach him.

"I got intelligence that some of those who have won these primary elections have two minds," he said then.

"They have gone to join the Zanu-PF wagon using various tricks, money included, to be elected with a possible view that once in Parliament, they will band together and move a motion of impeachment."

Source - newsday

