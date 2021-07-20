Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Soldier dark horse in Marondera primaries

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF dark horse has emerged in Marondera Central constituency ahead of a looming primary elections, resulting in party members diverting attention from traditional contestants.

Richard Mavhunga, a former top army officer and businessman, reportedly submitted his curriculum vitae (CV) to represent the ruling party during the by-elections after the seat fell vacant following the recalling of opposition MDC Alliance's Caston Matewu.

Mavhunga will be battling against traditional rivals Lawrence Katsiru and educationist Cleopas Kundiona, who all have since submitted their CVs.

Mavhunga went quiet in 2013 after he was barred by the late former President Robert Mugabe from contesting in Marondera West constituency to pave way for Ambrose Mutinhiri.

He was forced to withdraw his nomination papers as an independent candidate after being muscled out of the race.

Mutinhiri went uncontested in Zanu-PF for the Marondera West seat, which he went on to win against the MDC-T.

In the 2018 harmonised elections, Mavhunga stood as an independent candidate for Marondera West after losing to Zanu-PF's Sphiwe Mukunyaidze in the ruling party primaries.

Mavhunga is now targeting Marondera Central, which was won by MDC Alliance's Matewu during the 2018 general polls.

Matewu beat Kundiona, who represented Zanu-PF after beating Katsiru in the party's internal polls.

Mavhunga yesterday confirmed that he had submitted his CVs to contest for the Marondera Central seat.

"I have submitted my CVs to contest for the Marondera Central seat," Mavhunga said.

"I am ready for the primary elections. I arrived at this decision as I feel that this constituency lacks proper candidates who can return the seat to Zanu-PF. The new dispensation demands vibrant people who can also win people to the party as we move towards the five million votes campaign for 2023 elections."

Zanu-PF is currently inviting CVs from its members to fill the vacant seats, among them Murewa South and Marondera East constituencies.

Source - newsday

