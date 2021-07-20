Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zapu liberation struggle stalwart Thaka dies

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A FORMER stalwart of the Zimbabwe armed liberation struggle, Teresa Thaka, has died after a short illness at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

She died on Thursday aged 76.

Her daughter, Sithembinkosi Thaka, confirmed the death yesterday.

Thaka was a member of Zapu during the liberation struggle.

Zapu acting president Isaac Mabuka described Thaka's death as a dark cloud hanging over their organisation with lightning striking one member at a time.

"Today (yesterday), we mourn one of the leaders who were at the forefront for the revival of Zapu. One of those members who while in Zambia assisted several fighters both materially and morally as they passed through her home to the fighting zone and died while she was a member of Zapu presidency,'' Mabuka said.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said Thaka, together with her late husband, liberation stalwart Enock Thaka, worked in Zambia during the early stages of the armed liberation struggle.

"The family literally converted their home in Zambia into a transit place, where almost all of the party and struggle leaders passed through and got all the necessary support and assistance before they left the country," Maphosa said.

He said Thaka remained resolutely committed to the struggle for independence as well as the party until Zimbabwe attained her independence.

Maphosa added that with the same tenacity, Thaka continued fighting in the new Zimbabwe for equality, fairness, freedom and justice as ingredients for a sustainable development of the new country and its people.

"She saw the party through the most difficult time of Gukurahundi, yet she remained resolute in her political beliefs and aspirations," he said.

Thaka believed the relative peace or its semblance, "with all its shortcomings and misgivings, is the least our people needed in order to have development".

Maphosa said Thaka's death was a great loss not only to Zapu, but the entirety of Zimbabweans.

Mourners are gathered at her home in Burnside, Bulawayo.

Enock died at his Burnside residence in Bulawayo on March 22, 2019 after a rather long illness during which he was in and out of hospital several times.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kambarami drags Mnangagwa, ZEC to court

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

US stung but unfazed over Zimbabwe vaccine rejection

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

UK Home Minister unapologetic for deporting Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

MDC name is ours, no one else: Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

'No vaccination, no by-elections'

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Con-artist drops Mnangagwa's name in US$488 000 fraud case

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

National hero's widow arrested for school fees fraud

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Soldier dark horse in Marondera primaries

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe documents citizens in foreign lands

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Informal traders to blame for demolitions'

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Spurned' man turns to bestiality

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Police implicated in Binga smuggling

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe-China project drills 126 boreholes in Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Aspiring Kariba MP arrested in SA 'smuggling' Broncleer

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwean criminals in UK must stop blaming government over deportations

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Goods smuggled from SA impounded

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe vaccination drive hits 2 million milestone

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Team Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

UK deportees: Rapists, murderers leave trail of broken lives

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Time to complete Tsvangira's democratic struggle,' says Chamisa's youths

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mother Teresa has departed

15 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Grain deliveries to GMB nearing the required Strategic Grain Reserves

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

How to win jackpots at Bitcoin casino sites

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prof George Kahari dies

17 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Kazembe, Matanga sued $8m for murder

17 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa declares Joshua Nkomo's ally a liberation war hero

23 hrs ago | 2911 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days