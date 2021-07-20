Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SHOTS were fired yesterday in Bulawayo as armed robbers pounced on a suspected illegal foreign currency dealer, robbing him of 110 000 rand and US$700.

Scores of onlookers gathered along Josiah Tongogara Street between 11th and 12th avenues to catch a glimpse of the drama as officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cordoned off the area as they conducted their investigations.

Onlookers said the forex dealer was inside his car, a metallic blue Honda Fit, when the robbers smashed the driver's front door window and grabbed the bag with money. The incident took place at about 11am. The armed robbers reportedly fired shots after the money changer, only identified as Bheki tried to give chase, together with his colleagues.

When the Sunday News crew arrived at the scene, police were completing indications while other illegal forex dealers, were milling around.

"The robbers parked their getaway vehicle just across the road from where Bheki had parked his car, two of them then walked to Bheki's car and smashed the window, took the bag and ran towards 11th Avenue.

"When we tried to give chase they fired shots at us and then jumped into a grey Honda Fit that was parked just around the corner," said one of the forex dealers.

Another witness said the robbers pounced on Bheki just after he had finished counting the money.

"When I saw the two men robbing Bheki I drove my car so that we could block them, however, they fired gun shots at my car and I moved for them to pass," said a witness who is also a forex dealer.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was yet to receive the report on the matter.

"It is too early for me to comment on this robbery because I am still waiting for the report," said Insp Ncube.

Over the past few months, Bulawayo has witnessed an increase in the number of armed robbery cases.

Source - sundaynews

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

War vet sends SOS

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

IDs shortage to ease

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

16 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Man stoned to death over missing dog

17 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Covid-19 halts judges' interviews

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

ZEC temporarily close offices

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chief Mahlathini heir apparent dies

17 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of Covid-19 vaccination

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days